A Rocking Christmas and Non-Stop New Year’s Celebration at TUJU Ubud

This holiday season, make your way to the Ubud highlands and experience a truly memorable year-end celebration at TUJU Tropic Club & Lounge. The premier tropical lounge has prepared festive dining, lively entertainment, and exciting celebrations to welcome Christmas and New Year’s.

This Christmastime, TUJU Ubud invites guests to a tropical Christmas celebration as they present two days of feasting. On Christmas Eve and Day (24 & 25 Dec), TUJU Ubud has prepared a delightful 3-course festive feast carefully crafted to deliver a joyful celebration in the beautiful tropical setting.

The festive Christmas dinner serves an indulgent menu that brings together the finest seasonal flavours, prepared with premium local ingredients. The culinary creations include focaccia served with parsley butter for the Welcome Bread and the chef’s special surprise for the Amuse Bouche. This is followed by Chutoro Tuna Tataki – coated chutoro tuna with furikake, guacamole, orange teriyaki pearls, and charcoal tapioca crisps; Surōkukku Short Ribs – slow-cooked beef short rib, waffle potato, sautéed wild mushroom, char-grilled onion, cherry tomatoes, red wine jus, and charcoal tuille; and concluding with Berry Noise – a decadent dessert with raspberry and vanilla mousse, peach gel, cookie crumble, cured raspberry and a delicate macaron.

The festive evening will feature a lineup of captivating entertainment to enliven the celebrations including a live band performing classic rock and holiday favourites, a magic show, and a mesmerising fire dance performance.

The Christmas Eve & Dinner is priced at IDR 495,000++ per person. Guests can enjoy the exclusive Early Bird rate at IDR 425,000++ per person for the first 10 reservations. Elevate your dining experience with an optional wine pairing, expertly curated to complement each dish, priced at IDR 375,000++ per person. An a la carte kids’ menu is also available.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), gear up to usher in 2025 with an electrifying night of celebration at TUJU Ubud. Their “Fall Into Medusa’s Gaze” NYE event is not to be missed as they present a one-of-a-kind 11-hour party filled with groovy beats, dazzling performances, and a vibrant ambience under the starlit skies. Starting from 6pm onwards, guests will be spoiled with an enchanting experience until dawn.

The event will feature non-stop beats by renowned DJs that will keep you dancing all night long, an LED water percussion performing a spectacular blend of water, rhythm and light, and a spellbinding fire dance performance. Then, countdown to midnight and witness a dazzling fireworks show that will light up the lush surroundings of Ubud. The night doesn’t conclude there as guests are invited to dance into the early hours of 2025 at the exclusive after-party.

Early Bird ticket for the New Year’s Eve event is priced at IDR 150,000nett per person (including a bottle of beer) for the first 10 attendees so be sure to secure your spot fast.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 5350 7773 or email info@tujuubud.com .

TUJU Tropic Club & Lounge

Jl. Suweta, Ubud

+62 811 5350 7773

info@tujuubud.com

tujuubud.com