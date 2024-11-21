Art de Noël: Sparkling Festive Moments at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

As the year draws to a close, celebrate a heartwarming holiday season at the renowned Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, where they welcome you to a magical experience brimming with culinary delights, captivating décor, and unparalleled moments illuminated by glistening lights with this year’s Art de Noël theme.

The Art de Noël epicurean journey begins on Christmas Eve (24 Dec) where the resort has prepared two different dining options: at the intimate Cucina or the oceanfront Toya Beach Bar & Grill. At Cucina, sit down for a meticulously crafted 5-course menu, beautifully paired with premium wines and signature cocktails. The glistening interiors of the restaurant will come alive as the glow of a hundred candles sets a magical atmosphere, complemented by a musical serenade from a violin and piano duo. Available from 6pm to 11pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person and an additional IDR 750,000++ for wine pairing.

Enjoy a festive tropical evening at Toya Beach Bar & Grill with an indulgent live-station buffet, serving specially crafted Christmas favourites. Set amidst the charming beachfront, the evening will be enlivened with live music under the sparkling starlit sky. Available from 6pm to 11pm the dinner is priced at IDR 750,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the resort presents two equally lavish brunches at Cucina and Kwee Zeen. A fabulous Christmas brunch awaits at Cucina as Italian, French and Asian culinary traditions blend into a festive celebration. Expect expertly carved roasted turkey, gammon ham, and salmon en crouûe. The heartwarming brunch will feature a magical children’s choir singing Christmas carols and a visit from Santa. Held from 11am to 3pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

At Kwee Zeen, enjoy a delightful Christmas brunch in the festive open-air buffet, featuring a feast of local and international delicacies and, of course, some favourites of the season. The brunch will have a live band, Christmas carols, and a magician performance. Available from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 999,000++ per person. Both brunches offer additional beverage packages: an additional 650,000++ for free-flow beer and cocktails or IDR 899,000++ per person for free-flow beer, wine and cocktails.

Make the most out of the last of 2024 as the resort presents enchanting New Year’s Eve dinners, from an intimate dinner at Cucina and a laidback open-air dining at Kwee Zeen to the lively beachfront celebration at Toya Beach Bar & Grill.

At Cucina, savour a culinary extravaganza with a lavish dinner of delectable flavours from its luxurious buffet as you enjoy the soothing tunes of live music, while Kwee Zeen presents a festive open-air buffet featuring an eclectic spread of global cuisines. Available from 6pm to 12am, both New Year’s Eve dinners at Cucina and Kwee Zeen start from IDR 2,400,000++ per adult and IDR 1,200,000++ per child. Beverage packages are available for an additional 650,000++ per person (beer and cocktails) and IDR 899,000++ per person (beer, wine and cocktails).

After dinner, make your way to the oceanfront Toya Beach Bar & Grill for a thrilling New Year’s Eve countdown with dazzling fireworks. For an experience by the beach, a la carte dishes are available with a minimum payment of IDR 2,000,000++ and for a sofa at IDR 5,000,000++.

The little ones can also have fun of their own with the New Year’s Eve Theme Party from 7pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 250,000nett per child, the party will have fun activities including face painting, arts and crafts, a parade, as well as snacks and beverages. Available for kids aged above 3 years old with advanced booking required.

On New Year’s Day, 1 January 2025, guests can enjoy an Extended Breakfast at Kwee Zeen from 6.30am to 1pm. Savour a delicious buffet spread and indulge in a variety of breakfast options for IDR 400,000++ per person.

Find out more about Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort's Art de Noël here!

