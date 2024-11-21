Christmas is the time for those following the Christian faith to joyfully celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to proclaim “Peace on Earth and Goodwill to All” which seems to be much needed these days, especially and ironically in the very area where Jesus was born, where there is such violence still continuing and is some areas increasing. It’s only a two hour drive from Bethlehem to Gaza to the south and roughly the same to Beirut in the north. Though I would not recommend either trip.

Here in Bali, there is a strong Balinese-Hindu faith, and unlike many western countries where the adherence to their religion is now very compromised and attendance at church very limited, the devotion of the Balinese and their strict attendance to temple prayers and religious ceremonies, is almost universal. One of their many tenets is the excellent “Tri Hita Karana” which is based on the three most important facets of life: Human’s relationship with God, their relationships with each other, and their relationship with nature.

This is a very meaningful way of expressing who, where and why we are here. And perhaps it is a good time whether you are Christian, Buddhist, Moslem or Hindu, or indeed none of the above, to stop at this special time of the year and in this special place and ask yourself these questions. I am always reminded when I am flying, that the cabin crew ask you to put on your oxygen mask before helping anyone else, so indeed you are actually able to help your child or companion. And this is the same in life, unless you are actually happy and at peace with yourself, you will not be able to bring that peace and happiness to others.

Peace on Earth is not going to happen overnight, but it does make our role in bringing peace and goodwill to all we come in contact with even more important. Christians believe in the power of “Faith, Hope and Charity” and again these are universal values: without faith (of one sort or another) we will find it very hard to have real hope , and without faith and hope we will find it very hard to be charitable, which is often translated as love or in this case, goodwill.

So my message as we approach “The Festive Season” is to find that peace and happiness that we all long for, then bring it to as many people as possible. It may not solve the Middle East or Ukrainian wars but it may just make some people happy and glad to be alive.