Being appreciated and recognised by guests is at the heart of hospitality, and is certainly one of the best compliments any resort can receive. That sentiment is only increased when recognition is on a global scale. The Grand Hyatt Bali, one of Nusa Dua’s most classic beachfront resorts, recently received three accolades, speaking to the property’s achievements and milestones in 2024.

1. Best Family Resort

Australia’s leading multi-platform travel network, Holidays with Kids, is a trusted resource for family travel experiences reaching over a million families every quarter. In their recent Reader’s Choice Awards, ‘Best Family Resorts in Bali’ was one of their main categories, and Grand Hyatt Bali was nominated by readers, securing #9 Position among top resorts.

This comes as no surprise as the resort was designed to be incredibly accommodating to families and children. From spacious family suites, a wide range of family and wellness activities & facilities, including an engaging Kids Club. From adventures on the beach to riding down the two waterslides at their garden-encompassed River Pool, the resort’s tropical grounds make for the ultimate destination.

Particularly popular is the resort’s hassle-free, all-inclusive holiday package which includes complimentary access to the Kids Club as well as a curated family photoshoot during one’s stay.

2. Silver EarthCheck Certification

An impressive milestone in 2024 has been Grand Hyatt Bali’s achievement of attaining EarthCheck Certified Silver, in line with the resort and indeed Hyatt’s goals of creating lasting value for people, communities and the planet through responsible business practices.

EarthCheck is one of the world’s most stringent benchmarking, certification and advisory groups for sustainable travel and tourism. Receiving any status requires meticulous efforts in reducing energy consumption, managing waste effectively and implementing water conservation measures

New technology, infrastructure and systems among resort teams are all required to meet EarthCheck goals, but significant improvements have been made. These include decreasing potable water use by 67.3%, reducing 47.3% of waste being sent to landfills through recycling and upcycling programs and an overall reduction of 3% of greenhouse gas use. Furthermore, the resort has engaged with the local community through initiatives like the Ekowisata Mangrove Batu Lumbang project, supporting biodiversity and sustainable tourism.

3. Best Resorts in Indonesia

Earning yet more praise from their guests, in Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, Grand Hyatt Bali was nominated as one of the ‘Best Resorts in Indonesia’, landing an impressive fourth place.

For the first time in 27 editions of this award, Condé Nast Traveller ‘uncoupled’ from its US counterpart — Condé Nast Traveler — and therefore the 2024 awards depict the awards of their UK-based readers and audience. Nonetheless, it is among the most respected and prestigious global travel accolades hotels (and indeed destinations) can receive.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be chosen as number four among the best resort in Indonesia by Condé Nast Traveller,” said Mr. Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “This motivates us to continue enhancing our service and offerings, ensuring we provide the unparalleled experience for all who visit.”

Ending the year with so many accolades under their belt, Grand Hyatt Bali sets themselves as one of Bali’s top destinations, excelling in both guest experience as well as a sustainable business.

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Bali 80363, Indonesia

+62 361 771234 | bali.grand@hyatt.com

hyatt.com