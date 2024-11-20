Experience a Charming Christmas and New Year’s Eve at Andaz Bali’s Village Square

Step into a luxurious interpretation of a Balinese village at Andaz Bali, a five-star beachfront resort reflecting the beautiful Sanur atmosphere merging both new and old. This Christmas and New Year’s Eve, guests are invited into the very heart of the resort, the ‘Village Square’, where feasts and celebrations will bring this communal space to life.

The Village Square is Andaz Bali’s culinary hub. A verdant central courtyard, blooming with tropical flowers and foliage, and adorned with a traditional Balinese kul-kul. Found around the square are four of the resort’s signature dining venues, each boasting a unique space and atmosphere of their own. The Village Square will be at the centre of Andaz Bali’s festive celebrations this year, with fabulous Christmas dining and an epic banquet to end the year.

The magic begins on 24 December 2024 with a Christmas Eve Dinner. A fabulous four-course set menu of Pan-Fried Hokkaido Scallops, River Prawn Dumplings and for the Main Course, Aus Pure Black Angus Beef Tenderloin MS5+, with a refreshing Bedugul Raspberry Soufflé to finish. Dinner is priced at IDR 1,400,000++ per person, available 7pm to 10pm with a live band.

On Christmas Day, vibrant scenes take place for the Christmas Village Brunch (12.30pm to 3.30pm) and Christmas Dinner (6pm to 10pm), where the Village Square truly lives up to its name. Countless food stalls and live stations will be set up around the courtyard, with a full live band, children’s choir and kid’s entertainment creating a merry atmosphere fit for the season.

For Brunch, enjoy a generous selection of artisan cured meat and cheese, seafood on ice, Mediterranean delights and grilled meats and a seafood barbecue — priced at IDR 790,000++ per person (food and non-alcoholic beverages). The Christmas Dinner spread will be truly international with Indonesian favourites, a noodle stall, a carving and charcuterie station, homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas, seafood on ice, Korean BBQ, plus delights from rotisserie, grill and smoker. Dinner is priced at IDR 990,000++ per person (food and non-alcoholic beverages).

On 31 December 2024, Andaz Bali’s Village Square will become the very thing it was inspired by: a place of gathering and community. Starting at 7pm, this vibrant and verdant courtyard space will transform into a fabulous food court featuring countless stalls and live cooking stations that reflect the flavours of the world. From Korean BBQ and Asian delights, Mediterranean delicacies and of course a fully-stocked dessert section, this will be the feast of all feasts, the perfect way to close the year.

Then, come 10pm, the celebrations shift over to Andaz Bali’s beachfront restaurant, Fisherman’s Club for a Countdown Party by the sea! A live DJ set will kick off the fun, keeping the entertainment until 1am of the new year. Andaz Bali’s New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at IDR 2,500,000++ per person for food and non-alcoholic beverages for dinner, Countdown Party included.

Bookings:

+6281519206837 (WA)

dpsaz-fb.reservation@andaz.com

andazbali.com