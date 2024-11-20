A Royal Festive Season at the Majestic Jumeirah Bali

Indulge in a truly enchanting holiday experience this festive season at Jumeirah Bali, an exquisite royal water palace nestled in the mesmerising surroundings of Uluwatu. Inspired by the grandeur of the Majapahit era, the resort promises a magical Christmas and New Year’s where luxury meets tradition.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), savour a Christmas feast at Segaran Dining Terrace, where Executive Chef Alessio Nallino puts a contemporary twist on comforting seasonal flavours, served in a sumptuous buffet dinner. Available from 6pm to 11pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child aged 5-12 years old. Additional free-flow beverage packages are available.

Come Christmas Day (25 Dec), it’s a full day of feasting starting with the Seaside Festive Brunch at Segaran Dining Terrace. Indulge in a carefully curated menu of seasonal favourites, crafted using the finest locally sourced ingredients, complemented by stunning ocean views, festive live music, Christmas carols, and a special visit from Santa. Available from 12.30pm to 4pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child aged 5-12 years old. Additional free-flow beverage packages are available.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), prepare to welcome 2025 with a night of splendour and festivity. The resort offers two exquisite New Year’s Eve dinners at Segaran Dining Terrace and Akasa Restaurant & Bar. At Segaran Dining Terrace, enjoy a lavish buffet dinner accompanied by live music from 6pm onwards, priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person and IDR 975,000++ per child aged 5-12 years old.

At Akasa Restaurant & Bar, as the fiery sunset dips below the horizon, revel in an exclusive 6-course set menu from 5.30pm onwards. Priced at IDR 2,600,000++ per person, with wine pairing at an additional IDR 1,700,000++ per person or champagne pairing at an additional 2,100,000++ per person.

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 811 3891 1620

jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com

jumeirahbali.com