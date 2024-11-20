Cherish Joyful Festive Moments at Hilton Bali Resort

Spend a heartwarming festive season with loved ones on the shores of Nusa Dua, where the Hilton Resort Bali has curated an exquisite year-end programme jam-packed with festive feasts of local and international delicacies and wonderful celebrations to usher in 2025.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), start the day with a festive brunch during the Xmas Eve Pool Party from 12pm to 4pm at Elara. Savour a sumptuous brunch spread with bountiful food stations, a succulent oyster bar, live paella cooking, and a Mediterranean-inspired selection of sweet Christmas treats, serenaded by live jazz music. Priced at IDR 775,000++ per person with free-flow beverage packages available.

At Grain, indulge in the Xmas Buffet Dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm featuring a Christmas favourite grill menu and a variety of local festive drink selections, accompanied by a live band performing chart-topping hits, a choir performance and a visit from Santa. Priced at IDR 775,000++ per person with free-flow beverage packages available.

Over at The Shore, celebrate an unforgettable Christmas Eve with Under the Stars Xmas Eve Dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person, enjoy a delectable 4-course dinner, perfectly paired with imported fine wines and live acoustic duo performances, festive Christmas carols, and a visit from Santa.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), welcome the yuletide joy with a Christmas Day Brunch at Elara from 11am to 3pm. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person, savour scrumptious dishes featuring live DJ and saxophone performances from 12pm to 3pm, and special visits from Santa and Santarina. Special Christmas champagne and wine offers are available.

In the evening, join the Ocean Essence Dinner at The Shore from 6.30pm to 10pm. Featuring a lavish seafood platter, the dinner is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person with special beverage packages available. Enjoy the soulful melodies of a live Batak Quartet with special visits from Santa and Santarina.

At the Grain, enjoy the Off the Coals Christmas Dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm. The dinner will feature vibrant live Latino band performances and appearances by Santa and Santarina. Priced at IDR 825,000++ per person with special beverage packages available.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), the resort has prepared lavish feasts and celebrations to ring in the New Year. At Grain, experience a lively Carnival Night from 6pm to 11pm, featuring a festive international menu priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person including free-flow non-alcoholic beverages. (Enjoy early bird price until 20 December 2024 for IDR 1,300,000++ per person).

The little ones can enjoy fun activities at the Kids Corner from 6pm to 10pm at the Lower Lobby Game Cave. The Carnival Night then extends to an extravagant celebration featuring vibrant music, lively dancing, and a dazzling countdown party from 11pm to 1am with live DJ performances and fireworks at midnight. Enjoy a la carte delights as well as a special 20% off for champagne.

For a more traditional experience, Paon Bali is offering the Megibung Dinner from 7pm to 11pm. Enjoy a shared ‘Balinese Megibung’ dinner paired with the finest Bali wines for IDR 2,100,000++ for 2 persons, featuring live Balinese rindik music for entertainment. At The Shore, enjoy a 3-course set menu perfectly paired with fine wines from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, the dinner will be serenaded by a live acoustic duo. At The Breeze, delight in a laidback yet luxurious Pantai Picnic by the sea, showcasing a beautiful and romantic setting with stunning ocean views. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person including a glass of sparkling wine, indulge in a gourmet spread of carefully curated dishes.

At Elara, join the elegant White Party from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on a decadent 6-course set menu highlighting four countries of the Mediterranean’s south coast, Spain, and Greece, focusing on high quality, naturally sourced ingredients to deliver refined culinary creations fitting for the occasion. Priced at IDR 1,900,000++ per person, including 1 bottle of imported wine. The dinner will feature a live band entertainment with imported wine and special beverage packages available.

After dinner, the countdown party begins from 11pm to 1am. Prepare for a night of celebration with a glass of sparkling wine, live DJ performances, and captivating fireworks at midnight. Priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, the entrance fee includes a glass of sparkling wine or cocktails. Enjoy a special 20% discount for champagne.

Find out their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 3548 or email dpsba_fb@hilton.com

Hilton Bali Resort

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 811 3830 3548

dpsba_fb@hilton.com

hilton.com