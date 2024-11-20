A Season of Sparkle at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

As the festive season is upon us, it’s the perfect time to start planning your year-end festivities. For those looking to celebrate the holiday cheer in Nusa Dua, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s festive programme is brimming with joy, sparkle and magic this holiday season.

Guests will be spoiled during Christmas and New Year’s as the resort has prepared a plethora of culinary programmes to ensure memorable and heartwarming moments with loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), Backstage Food Theatre presents the Pop Jolly Dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 850,000++ per person, the dinner welcomes guests to embrace the magic of the season with indulgent dishes full of feel-good flavours in the industrial dining destination. The beverage package starts from IDR 250,000++ per person. Alternatively, the resort’s newly opened Steaksmith restaurant also offers the Steaksmith Dinner for meat lovers from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person.

Come Christmas Day (25 Dec), guests are invited to celebrate Christmas in style with a festive brunch at Backstage Food Theatre. Held from 12pm to 3pm, the Pop Jolly Brunch presents a sumptuous buffet spread featuring classic Christmas favourites along with a wide range of international delights. The brunch will also feature entertainment to enliven the Christmas spirit, priced at IDR 850,000++ per person with an additional beverage package option starting from IDR 250,000++ per person.

Bid farewell to 2024 with the ultimate lineup of gastronomic delights and prepare to usher in 2025 with retro beats, funky moves, and sparkling bubbles with the ultimate throwback party. At Backstage Food Theatre, join the Tick Tock Dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Feast on an eclectic buffet spread, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person.

At Tanah Liat, the Ocean Dinner will be held from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, serving a decadent 4-course menu from appetisers to dessert, priced at IDR 1,700,000++ per person. At Steaksmith, savour sizzling steaks during the Steaksmith Dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, priced at IDR 1,900,000++ per person. Meanwhile, Lion X presents the Dragon Dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, featuring family-style Chinese delicacies, priced at IDR 1,688,000++ per person.

Following dinner, get ready to ring in the New Year at Atomic 17, where the Retro Pop Party countdown encourages you to put your dancing shoes on and dive into an electrifying night of fun featuring live beats and exciting moments, from 8pm until late. The countdown party is a free-entry event.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 5490 or email bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Jl. Nusa Dua

+62 811 3820 5490

bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

renaissancenusadua.com