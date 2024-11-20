Savour Lavish Year-End Feasts and Festivities at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

This festive season in Bali, immerse in the vibrant ambience of Seminyak whilst savouring a unique combination of tradition and modernity at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach. Serving up decadent buffet feasts to beachfront omakase dinners, the festive programme at the stylish Seminyak resort is set to make your hearts (and bellies) full, ensuring guests enjoy heartwarming and joyous moments with loved ones.

Bountiful Festive Feasts at Makase

Celebrate Christmas Eve (24 Dec) at Makase’s charming rustic setting with a Christmas Eve Family-Style Dinner from 6pm to 10pm. The dinner features international delights, crafted in a family-style feast featuring the likes of House-made Honey Glazed Leg Ham and Rolled Roasted Turkey. Prices start from IDR 800,000++ per person including a welcome drink, water, hot beverages and soft drinks. Free-flow beverage package is available at an additional IDR 350,000++ per person including selected wines, cocktails and beers, and a Vegetarian menu option priced at IDR 450,000++ per person. The evening will feature a live band for entertainment.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), enjoy a Christmas Day Brunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, featuring a visit from Santa, Hanoman, and a live acoustic band for entertainment. Enjoy the sumptuous festive buffet spread at the various food stations including a Salad Counter, Cold Cuts, Live Carving Station, Japanese Counter, Dessert Corner, and more. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person including a welcome drink, water, hot beverages and soft drinks. Free-flow beverage package is available at an additional IDR 350,000++ per person including selected wines, cocktails and beers.

Prepare to ring in the New Year at Makase’s New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner from 6.30pm to 11pm. The lavish buffet dinner features a bountiful selection of Indonesian and international dishes across over ten food stations. After dinner, the celebration continues with live acoustic performances, DJ sets, and a Fire Dance at the adjacent Tree Bar, ensuring guests experience unforgettable year-end moments. The dinner starts from IDR 1,200,000++ per person including a welcome drink, water, hot beverages and soft drinks. Free-flow beverage package is available at an additional IDR 650,000++ per person including selected wines, house spirits, cocktails and beers.

Sumptuous Seaside Affair at SugarSand

At SugarSand, enjoy Seaside Celebrations with the Christmas Day Dinner (25 Dec), from 6pm to 10pm. Indulge in a 5-Course Japanese Tasting Menu at the beachfront venue, where Chef Syamsul Rizal presents dishes such as Toro Crispy Rice, River Prawn, SugarSand Sushi Sampler, a choice of Halibut or Lamb Chop, and Chocolate Indulgent. Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person including a welcome drink, water, hot beverages and soft drinks. A cocktail pairing option is available at an additional IDR 600,000++ per person. A kids and vegetarian menu is available. There will be a live DJ performance to set the festive mood.

Meanwhile, at the beachfront SugarSand, the New Year’s Eve 5-Course Omakase Set Menu boasts refined traditional Japanese delicacies including Sakoshi Oysters and Hokkaido Scallops. Available from 6.30pm to 11pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person including a welcome drink, water, hot beverages and soft drinks. A cocktail pairing option is available at an additional IDR 600,000++ per person. A Vegetarian Menu is available at IDR 550,000++ per person, as well as a kids menu. From 11pm onwards, the celebration continues with live DJ sets and water drum performances, concluded with the countdown and fireworks display.

Children below 11 years old dine for 50% off. Check out their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5369 5640 or email hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No.10, Seminyak

+62 813 5369 5640

hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com