A week-long celebration of Balinese culture, arts and community will be unfolding across the stunning grounds of Amarta Beach Retreat this December for the Amarta Beach Festival 2024. The festival is an opportunity to connect with local traditions, support small businesses, and engage in volunteer initiatives that give back to the community.

This idyllic Tabanan destination will be host to vibrant performances, workshops, an artisan market and much more.

Taking place from 9 December to 15 December, the luxurious Tabanan beachfront estate will transform into a cultural festival experience, where vibrant performances, workshops, artisan market and exhibitions will come to life. Amarta Beach Festival will channel the Balinese philosophy of ‘Sagilik Saguluk Salunglung Sabayantaka’, which advocates a spirit of togetherness, unity and mutual respect. The festival welcomes all those looking to enjoy connecting to local cultures and traditions.

Upon the sprawling lawns of the retreat, exhibitions of Balinese crafts, paintings and sculptures will fill the festival with colour. Collaborating with local art collective, Maharupa Batukaru, talented artists will be actively making pieces during the festival, inviting visitors to interact and witness their creative process.

For those wanting to get more hands-on during Amarta Beach Festival can take part in one of the many engaging workshops, including painting and pottery classes under the guidance of skilled local artisans. Furthermore visitors can browse the artisan market showcasing handmade crafts from small businesses and makers.

That’s not all, entertainment will take a local flair with a series of of traditional Balinese dance performances, live music, and theatrical shows. Adding to that will be a fabulous fashion show that highlights Bali’s emerging designers and traditional fashion, and a photography competition that invites attendees to capture Balinese landscapes, culture and people.

The festival is targeted to visitors of all ages, with experiences and activities spanning a range of interests and hobbies, including a Fun Run and communal River Cleaning. All together, the artistic endeavours will play a pivotal role in the festival’s mission to support local talent and provide them with the platform to share their work with a global audience.

Tickets are available for IDR 150,000 which includes food and beverage credit. To stay updated, make sure to follow @amartaretreat on Instagram.

Amarta Beach Retreat

Banjar Pasut, Tibubiu, Kerambitan, Tabanan Regency

0811 3997 789

amartaretreat.com