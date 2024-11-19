Embrace the Joy of the Festive Season at COMO Bali Resorts

COMO Bali Resorts extends its season’s greetings this year-end holiday, inviting guests to immerse in the magic of Christmas and New Year’s with its lineup of curated festive experiences across its three stunning properties.

From COMO Uma Canggu’s vibrant beachfront destination to COMO Uma Ubud and COMO Shambhala Estate’s serene sanctuaries on the Ubud highlands, each location boasts its own unique holiday programme, combining exquisite dining, cultural events, wellness experiences, and fun family-friendly activities that capture the essence of Bali’s magical essence.

COMO Uma Canggu

On Tuesday, 24 December 2024, join the Christmas Eve Sunset Rosé Soirée from 5pm to 8pm at COMO Beach Club. Get into your chicest tropical attire and enjoy an exciting evening with holiday cheer and live DJs. Savour the special rosé wine creations whilst soaking in the stunning golden sunset.

On Wednesday, 25 December 2024, embrace the yuletide joy with the Christmas Day Lunch at COMO Beach Club. Held from 12pm to 3pm, celebrate the heartwarming occasion with a sumptuous family-style Christmas Day lunch set amidst the vibrant beachfront venue, accompanied by captivating live entertainment. The brunch is priced at IDR 888,000+++ per person. Then, from 5pm to 8pm, immerse in the holiday spirit and toast to Christmas during the Sunset Gin and Jazz Session. Savour an evening of special festive gin cocktail concoctions and live jazz entertainment.

Prepare to bid adieu to 2024 with exciting feasts and celebrations at the vibrant COMO Uma Canggu beachfront resort. On 31 December 2024, begin your day with a tranquil morning with Vinyasa Yoga from 8am to 9am or an active afternoon with Circuit Training from 4pm to 5pm at the Yoga Studio.

Then, make your way to COMO Beach Club for the New Year’s Eve Dinner from 6pm until late. Indulge in a delectable bespoke menu celebrating nature’s bounty, from Alaskan crab and jumbo prawns to dry-aged Stockyard gold beef. Capture festive moments with the 360 photo booth and enjoy a countdown celebration featuring live music from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and DJ performances from 9.30pm until the clock strikes midnight as you witness a dazzling fireworks show. The dinner is priced at IDR 960,000++ per person.

Find out their full festive programme here!

+62 361 6202 228 | como.uma.canggu@comohotels.com | comohotels.com

COMO Shambhala Estate

COMO Shambhala Estate has prepared a Balinese Christmas Eve Dinner (24 Dec) at the Amphitheatre this Christmas. Held from 7pm, celebrate Christmas Eve with a sumptuous Balinese feast, where traditional music will usher you into the tranquil ambience of the amphitheatre. Enjoy a lively and elegant Balinese dance performance to the rhythm of gamelan music, followed by an exquisite dinner featuring a blend of Balinese flavours and festive classics prepared by the chefs in the open kitchen. The dinner is priced at IDR 800,000++ per adult and IDR 400,000++ per child.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the young guests are invited to a fun Christmas cupcake decorating class at Kudus House at 2pm. Complimentary for in-house guests, this activity will surely be an exciting interactive and creative experience for the little ones.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), prepare to bid farewell to 2024 with the Traditional New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Amphitheatre. Starting at 6.30pm, immerse in a captivating evening of traditional cuisine, enchanting performances, and cultural celebration. Embrace the stories and symbolism of the Balinese New Year with a contemporary Kecak dance performance. The dinner will serve a traditional dish, ‘nasi kuning’ – a classic turmeric and coconut rice dish. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child.

The wellness sanctuary also offers cultural and spiritual experiences on New Year’s Day (1 Jan), including a Gebogan Making Class at The Spring at 11am, where guests can discover the art of Gebogan, a traditional Balinese offering used in religious Hindu ceremonies. Learn hands-on in creating beautiful arrangements of fruit, cakes and flowers, led by the expert instructors who will share the cultural importance and techniques behind each element, priced at IDR 900,000++ per person.

They are also offering a New Year, New You Water Purification Ceremony at Kedara Water Garden. Known as Melukat, it is a self-purification ritual that cleanses the body and soul from negative energy, while the Yadnya offering ceremony maintains universal harmony, seeking safety and blessings, and honouring ancestral spirits. Priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person.

Find out their full festive programme here!

+62 361 620 2218 | res.CSestate@comohotels.com | comohotels.com

COMO Uma Ubud

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), celebrate Christmas Eve at the resort’s signature Italian dining venue, Uma Cucina. From 6.30pm, indulge in a delectable three-course menu featuring flavourful Italian festive fare, while the little ones can enjoy festive crafts such as cupcake decorated. The evening will be enlivened by the captivating traditional Baron dance. The Taste of Italy Christmas Eve Dinner is priced at IDR 500,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), indulge in a Balinese-inspired Christmas Day Dinner at Kemiri Restaurant. Savour in the authentic flavours of Bali at the resort’s signature Balinese dining venue with a sumptuous festive feast. From the rich flavours and spices of Bebek Betutu, slow-cooked to perfection and accompanied by fragrant satay, fresh vegetable salad, and traditional condiments. Guests will be entertained by graceful traditional dances such as the Panyembrama and the Cendrawasih, inspired by the Bird of Paradise. Held from 7pm, the Balinese Christmas Dinner is priced at IDR 600,000++ per couple.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), start your evening with Sundown Cocktails at Uma Bar from 5pm. Revel in lavish pre-dinner drinks and canapés, serenaded by the melodic tunes of the traditional Balinese Rindik. Priced at IDR 200,000++ per glass including canapés. Then head to Kemiri Restaurant for a New Year’s Eve Dinner from 7pm to 10.30pm. Savour a five-course Asian-inspired menu, accompanied by live music. The Asian-Inspired New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

Meanwhile, Uma Cucina welcomes guests to a Countdown Dinner from 6.30pm to 12am. Indulge in the final supper of 2024 with an elegant Italian a la carte dinner, serenaded by enchanting live music. Guests can revel in an array of antipasti, pasta, pizza, and main courses such as grilled meats, seafood and vegetarian delights. After dinner, prepare to raise your glass and toast to the New Year. In-house guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine for the countdown toast.

Find out their full festive programme here!

+62 361 620 2218 | res.uma.ubud@comohotels.com | comohotels.com

For more information, please contact them via WhatsApp at +62 811 3821 4845 or visit comohotels.com/destinations/bali