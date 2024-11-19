This year-end holiday, escape to the serene shores of Jimbaran where the majestic InterContinental Bali Resort presents an immersive ‘Magical Wonders of the World’ festive programme. Embrace the spirit of the festive season, where seaside escapes converge with magical celebrations, exquisite dining and rejuvenating spa experiences for the entire family.

The festive ambience springs to life across InterContinental Bali Resort’s exquisite dining venues, each offering its own take on the seasonal celebrations and cuisine during their ‘Magical Wonders of the World’ festive programme. From intimate Christmas feasts to dazzling New Year’s celebrations, the five-star resort’s festive offerings are designed to deliver truly unforgettable moments.

Sumptuous Christmas Feasts and Merriments

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), the refined Italian restaurant, Bella Cucina , presents a Mediterranean-inspired set dinner with Italian and French delights, beautifully paired with fine wines and serenaded by soothing live melodies. The Elegant Christmas Reunion is priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person.

A Japanese feast awaits at KO Restaurant where sizzling Teppanyaki sets and indulgent, freshly prepared sushi and sashimi are exquisitely prepared by Chef Mitsuaki Senoo and his talented team. The Xmas Japanese Flair dinner starts from IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

For something more traditional, Taman Gita welcomes diners to enjoy the mouthwatering selections of their Christmas buffet, with an endless array of international delights for all to indulge in. The Jingle Mingle Christmas Feast is priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec) it’s brunch galore at this beachfront sanctuary! The ultimate Christmas in Bali experience has been prepared at Jimbaran Gardens where a sumptuous buffet is prepared at this tropical open-air venue. Enjoy the poolside locale and the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Guests can enjoy a long and leisurely family brunch during the Jolly Christmas Brunch, priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

A truly elegant dining experience awaits at Bella Cucina, serving a premium Christmas brunch with a Mediterranean twist. Savour a bountiful spread of Riviera dishes, paired with sparkling wine and fine vintages in a festive ambience with loved ones. The Xmas Brunch Riviera is priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person.

Decadent NYE Feasts and Dazzling Celebrations

An unmissable experience awaits this New Year’s Eve in Bali, as the InterContinental Bali Resort presents the ultimate year-end feasts and celebrations. Before the countdown fiesta, several New Year’s Eve (31 Dec) dinners are found aplenty at the resort’s dining destinations. At Bella Cucina, savour the charm of Tuscany at the restaurant’s Upper Level with exquisite Italian flavours, live music and a celebratory champagne toast. The Tuscan Twilight NYE starts from IDR 2,350,000++ per person.

At KO Restaurant, usher in the New Year with a playful Tokyo-inspired experience, including captivating Teppanyaki, sushi and sashimi, prepared by the expert chefs. A Midnight in Tokyo starts from IDR 1,950,000++ per person. Meanwhile, Jimbaran Gardens invites guests to a Balinese-inspired diner, complemented by mesmerising performances. The Mystical Bali New Year’s Eve is priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person. At Taman Gita, discover global culinary highlights with live cooking stations and engaging performances. A World of Flavour Odyssey starts from IDR 1,150,000++ per person.

Then, the countdown event begins at two venues. At Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, prepare to toast the New Year with lively coastal entertainment. The Night at the Sea is priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person. For those wanting to make a real occasion of the last night of the year, then dress your best and step into the phenomenal Nirvana Poolside for an evening of entertainment, and indulgences. The Dazzling NY Countdown will feature The Joll Band, rocking out Top 40 hits as you sip cocktails and enjoy gourmet bites.

On New Year’s Day (1 Jan), start the first day of 2025 with an indulgent brunch at Bella Cucina, featuring a flavorful selection of diverse Mediterranean favourites. The Awakening New Year’s Day Brunch is priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person.

Special Year-End Stay Packages and Spa Offers

The resort is offering a special stay package for New Year’s starting at IDR 8,000,000++ per room per night. Savour a 3-night festive getaway inclusive of daily breakfast and a New Year’s Eve dinner for 2 adults and 1 child under 12 years old, and access to a variety of recreational activities. Enjoy the resort’s facilities including the swimming pools, the newly revamped Planet Trekkers children’s club including a fun outdoor playground, fitness and wellness activities and facilities including the whirlpool, steam room, and sauna.

For a revitalising spa experience, the resort is offering the 90-minute Holiday Radiance Ritual – a rich coconut oil scrub followed by a soothing, gingerbread-scented facial that will leave your skin glowing, priced at IDR 1,000,000nett per person or IDR 1,800,000nett for two persons; and the 120-minute Glow Into the New Year treatment – a revitalising body massage, coffee scrub and a refreshing facial, priced at IDR 1,500,000nett per person or IDR 2,900,000nett for two persons.

