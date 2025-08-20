Experience a taste of the time-honoured rituals of Javanese royal kingdoms as Jumeirah Bali officially introduces its new Curated Ritual – Mawedangan. This reimagined tea ritual takes guests on a soulful journey of heritage, flavour, and reflection.

Drawing upon the ceremonial grace of Patehan, the traditional Javanese tea ceremony once reserved for royalty, Mawedangan has been purposefully reimagined as a signature experience offered exclusively at Jumeirah Bali.

In line with the Jumeirah brand’s commitment to elevating the guest experience, each property presents its own signature ritual that reflects its unique identity. At Jumeirah Bali, that ritual is Mawedangan – an invitation to pause, reconnect, and embrace the cultural spirit entwined in the resort’s design and philosophy.

Nestled within the resort’s serene, alfresco spaces, Mawedangan draws inspiration from the royal tea customs of Java, infused with Balinese warmth and storytelling. The experience begins with a guided aroma and tasting session featuring Indonesia’s finest teas, including Green Tea, Black Tea, Java Jasmine, White Tea, and Rosella. Guests then select their preferred tea to enjoy, exquisitely paired with traditional jajan pasar (market snacks) and calming aromatherapy. Each step unfolds with gentle narration, symbolic gestures, and ceremonial grace.

Mawedangan is now part of the regular guest experience at Jumeirah Bali, available twice weekly and during select seasonal gatherings. This ritual is exclusive to the resort and cannot be found elsewhere, echoing the property’s architectural inspiration from Majapahit palaces, its spiritual sensibility, and its dedication to honouring both Balinese and Javanese heritage.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 5000 or email [email protected]

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 361 201 5000

@jumeirahbali

jumeirah.com