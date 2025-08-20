Resting atop the dramatic cliffs of Ungasan, Oliverra at Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, unveils a bold new chapter with the launch of its refreshed à la carte menu – an ode to coastal-inspired indulgence rooted in Mediterranean flavours and driven by fire.

Drawing inspiration from the coastal tavernas of the Amalfi, the spice bazaars of the Levant, and the languid afternoons of the French Riviera, Oliverra’s new menu celebrates elemental cooking, Mediterranean warmth, and the joy of togetherness.

At the heart of the experience is the new Josper grill – a Spanish charcoal oven renowned for its high heat and intense flavour while preserving each ingredient’s natural moisture. Fuelled by locally sourced coffee wood, it yields flame-kissed dishes with refined sweetness, layered complexity, and just the right touch of smoke.

Designed to evoke long, leisurely lunches by the sea and convivial feasts under starlit skies, the menu offers vibrant, soulful, and boldly flavour-forward creations. Highlights for sharing include Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio, Flamed Australian Striploin, Marinated Yellowfin Tartar, and Bravas Oliverra.

Seafood lovers will find indulgence in the Seafood Saffron Risotto and Creamy Nero di Sepia, while the Braised Australian Beef Cheeks bring a rich, land-inspired alternative. From the Josper grill, signature specialties include Wood-Fired Australian Lamb Chops, Charcoal-Grilled Pork Tenderloin, and Lobster Fideuà.

For a sweet finale, nostalgic desserts such as Baklava and Coconut Merengue take centre stage, complemented by a refreshed cocktail list that channels Southern Europe’s coastal drinking traditions, featuring Cantaritos, Raspberry Veil, Oaxacan Sunset, Spicy Mule, and Italian Romance.

Oliverra is open daily for lunch and dinner from 12 PM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 7935 or follow @oliverra.bali on Instagram.

Oliverra at Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Jl. Melasti, Ungasan

+62 811 3831 7935

@oliverra.bali

umanabali.com