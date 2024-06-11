The newest gem of the Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Oliverra welcomes guests into an immaculate dining destination perched elegantly on the limestone cliffs of Ungasan. Across three distinct spaces — The Restaurant, The Bar, and The Patio — the unparalleled panoramic views of the Indian Ocean are put on display like a theatre, with guests given front-row seats to this natural stage, especially come sunset. Inside, a chic dining room with its soft sand shade evokes a Mediterranean atmosphere, bordered by nearly floor-to-ceiling windows that give the space a grand feel. Outside, upon the patio and balconies, guests can sit under the stars and amongst the elements enjoying a fresh ocean breeze.

As its name suggests, the binding theme of this elegant restaurant is the olive tree, synonymous with the rich and hearty cuisine of the Mediterranean. As such, the menu traverses the region from north to south, journeying through the flavours of Italy, Spain, and even North Africa. Oliverra sources most ingredients locally, from nearby farms or their resort’s hydroponic gardens, only flying in the irreplaceable premium ingredients like their Kiwami wagyu and Hokkaido scallops.

A tapas-style ‘Bites and Sweets’ menu features Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie boards, Jabon Iberico with heirloom tomatoes, to Truffle Lobster with Gruyere Cheese. The mains feature a range of premium ingredients across starters, pasta, seafood and grills.

You’ll find delicacies such as slow-cooked Lobster Bisque, a delicate Salmon Gravlax with caviar, to handmade squid ink tagliatelle Vongole with local clams and Lobster Tortellini in a chardonnay sauce. Grills feature favourites from land and sea, including line-caught fish of the day, a Mediterranean must. But Oliverra sets a new standard with its two signature cuts of meat: Kiwami Wagyu MB9+ and Stockyard Striploin MB5, renowned for their marbling and tenderness. Desserts pay homage to the region as well, with Oliverra’s own Baked Cheesecake, Tiramisu and a Soufflé garnished with Grand Marnier and vanilla bean ice cream.

The drinks menu transports guests into a Mediterranean summer, with a selection of aperitifs and spritzers that suit the clime and setting of Ungasan. Highlights are the Oliverra Spritz, a twist on the Aperol classic; and Oliverra Sour, an avant-garde creation fusing bourbon and olive oil for a truly bespoke flavour. As for wine lovers, the refined restaurant lists a wide selection from Italy, Spain, France, and more.

Welcoming guests from Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 10pm, Oliverra is an intimate dining destination, inviting couples, families and solo travellers to experience this clifftop gem.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3958 2978

Oliverra

at Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Jl. Melasti, Ungasan

+62 812 3958 2978 (WA)

@oliverra.bali

umanabali.com