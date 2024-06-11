Taking place on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, guests are invited to a special event held by The Apurva Kempsinki Bali, ‘Path To Sustainability’, aimed at bringing to light the steps taken to become the first GSTC Certified hotel in Indonesia. Featuring partners, consultants and speakers from the resort’s own team, the Nusa Dua resort invites industry friends, sustainability enthusiasts and guests to take part in this shared learning sharing forum.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) manages global standards for sustainable travel and tourism. The council has created international standards for sustainable certification in the industry. Their criteria include four pillars — Sustainable management; Socioeconomic impacts; Cultural impacts; and Environmental impacts — setting out challenging but holistic targets that companies must meet to be officially certified.

In April 2024, The Apurva Kempinski Bali officially announced achieving GSTC Certification, becoming the first hotel in Indonesia to receive this level of achievement. This has been a long path for the resort, which over the last few years has been continuously working on specific benchmarks across the sustainability spectrum to ensure that not only are they providing a luxury hospitality experience, but doing so in an ethical, inclusive and environmentally-friendly manner.

Having successfully walked the path, the resort invites other stakeholders to learn from their trials, understanding that collective success in this field is required to ensure that Bali’s, and indeed Indonesia’s, tourism landscape achieves positive long-term impacts. Curious guests, island industry leaders, and partners in sustainable practices are invited to join this event, during which the resort will unveil its many collaborations with sustainable partners, calling for a united front in what is a real joint effort.

Path to Sustainable Growth

4pm to 6.40pm; Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Nusantara Presidential Villa, The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Priced at IDR 500,000net per person

Panel Discussions featuring:

– Dwi Iskandar: Fashion Designer

– Intan Sari: Director of Sustainability

– Alistair Speirs: MVB Indonesia – Sustainability Consultant

– Mochamad Nalendra: Wise Steps Consulting

– Fariz P. Mursyid: UNDP

– Suzy Utomo: Eco Tourism Bali

– Chef Endah: The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s Culinary Ambassador

– Benny Santoso: Founder TempeMan

– Ade Putri Paramadita: Culinary Storyteller

The event will include a sustainable fashion show by Dwi Iskandar, biodiverse culinary offerings, and discussions on pressing environmental issues like carbon emissions and deforestation, the event will calculate its own carbon footprint and will compensate for this through mangrove planting — attendees will receive a report or certificate detailing their offset impact.

To book your seats, email directly to Public Relations: rahma.ayu@kempinski.com



@kempinskibali | kempinski.com/bali