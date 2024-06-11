Nestled amidst the verdant sloping cliffs of Nusa Penida, Pramana Natura Nusa Penida is an elegant coastal getaway. As part of the esteemed Pramana Hotels Collection, the resort presents guests with an exceptional paradise of luxury and serenity.

Inspired by the beauty of nature and the oceanic world, the resort has been designed to guide guests to cosy and tranquil spaces, ensuring comfort and relaxation in every corner. Subtle details and aquatic colours, combined with the inherent beauty of its natural surroundings collide to create a genuinely serene getaway.

Discover a haven of luxury with the resort’s beautifully appointed suites and villas including comfortably light and airy Suite Ocean View with a private balcony, the ample-spaced Pool Villa with captivating ocean views from the privacy of the pool and balcony; and the opulent Royal Villa offering a capacious living and dining area, a bathroom with a bathtub, and a gorgeous outdoor area featuring a private pool and Jacuzzi.

With wellness in mind, Pramana Spa offers natural spa treatments designed to immerse guests in full relaxation courtesy of the expert therapists. When it comes to dining, Acropora Bar & Restaurant grants guests a truly unique dining experience with magical ocean views.

An idyllic romantic destination, the resort’s exclusive Couple Escape package is tailored for couples and honeymooners, offering guests a lavish ocean-view accommodation, romantic dining experiences, special amenities and surprises, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 851 699 7788 or email reservation@pramanapenida.com

Pramana Natura Nusa Penida

Banjar Anyar, Desa Sakti Dusun Sebunibus, Nusa Penida

+62 851 699 7788

reservation@pramanapenida.com

pramanapenida.com