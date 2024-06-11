MĀUA Nusa Penida - Pool-with-Aroha-and-Kowhai

Discover the beauty of Nusa Penida in luxurious comfort where exceptional hospitality and enchanting landscapes await at MĀUA Nusa Penida. Graciously resting on the hilltop of Gamat Bay, the opulent five-star resort provides an exquisite stay experience amidst the island paradise.

Designed in harmony with its natural landscape, the resort combines concrete modern architecture with the original limestone terraces and flora native to the island in landscaped terraces and manicured gardens.

The resort boasts 25 exquisite air-conditioned villas with a private pool enshrined on a hilltop, including 16 one-bedroom villas, 6 one-bedroom with living room villas, and 3 luxurious two-bedroom villas with a spacious open living room, all equipped with a dressing, a garden, and a private pool. Meanwhile, 16 new Junior Suite provides ample space for comfort and relaxation in its 47 sqm rooms, and 4 Premier Deluxe rooms offer scenic views of the lush forest.

MĀUA Nusa Penida - One-Bedroom-Villa-with-living-room-7
MĀUA Nusa Penida - Two-Bedrooms-Suite-Facade
Twin-bedroom
MĀUA Nusa Penida - Junior Suite-02

Designed with sloped configuration and glass panels, all villas grant guests breathtaking panoramas whilst providing necessary privacy both indoors and outdoors. Applying the essence of traditional Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetics, the furnishings are crafted using recycled ironwood, embodying the perfect imperfections of nature.

From the main pool looking out to the mountain and cutting-edge gym to the rejuvenating spa and tantalising dining options at Kowhai Restaurant and Aroha Bar, guests can expect luxury living in Nusa Penida.

Library
MĀUA Nusa Penida - Restaurant
Bar

With an ethos of fostering people and the planet, MĀUA Nusa Penida’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and delivering a world-class experience with minimal environmental footprint is done through several initiatives including housing their organic garden, maintaining beehives to produce in-house honey, implementing a composting system and zero single-plastic, incorporating recycled furniture and green roofs, and recycling greywater to conserve water resources.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 8999 or email mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com

MĀUA Nusa Penida
Jl. Gamat Bay, Nusa Penida
+62 811 3800 8999
mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com
mauahotel.com 

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Agroforestry Tour

Savour Nature’s Bounty from Padma Resort Ubud’s Agroforestry Garden

World-Cucumber-Day_Cucumber-Exchange

Trade In a Cucumber for a Free Hendrick’s & Tonic on World Cucumber Day 2024

The Will Meyrick Experience 1

The Will Meyrick Experiences: A Series of Extraordinary Culinary Adventures

Paella & Sangria Night 1

Savour Sumptuous Paella and Bottomless Sangria at Karma Kandara’s Temple Lounge

Mamaka x BCF 2

Mamaka by Ovolo Hosts Charity Dinner Together with Bali Children Foundation