Discover the beauty of Nusa Penida in luxurious comfort where exceptional hospitality and enchanting landscapes await at MĀUA Nusa Penida. Graciously resting on the hilltop of Gamat Bay, the opulent five-star resort provides an exquisite stay experience amidst the island paradise.

Designed in harmony with its natural landscape, the resort combines concrete modern architecture with the original limestone terraces and flora native to the island in landscaped terraces and manicured gardens.

The resort boasts 25 exquisite air-conditioned villas with a private pool enshrined on a hilltop, including 16 one-bedroom villas, 6 one-bedroom with living room villas, and 3 luxurious two-bedroom villas with a spacious open living room, all equipped with a dressing, a garden, and a private pool. Meanwhile, 16 new Junior Suite provides ample space for comfort and relaxation in its 47 sqm rooms, and 4 Premier Deluxe rooms offer scenic views of the lush forest.

Designed with sloped configuration and glass panels, all villas grant guests breathtaking panoramas whilst providing necessary privacy both indoors and outdoors. Applying the essence of traditional Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetics, the furnishings are crafted using recycled ironwood, embodying the perfect imperfections of nature.

From the main pool looking out to the mountain and cutting-edge gym to the rejuvenating spa and tantalising dining options at Kowhai Restaurant and Aroha Bar, guests can expect luxury living in Nusa Penida.

With an ethos of fostering people and the planet, MĀUA Nusa Penida’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and delivering a world-class experience with minimal environmental footprint is done through several initiatives including housing their organic garden, maintaining beehives to produce in-house honey, implementing a composting system and zero single-plastic, incorporating recycled furniture and green roofs, and recycling greywater to conserve water resources.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 8999 or email mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com

MĀUA Nusa Penida

Jl. Gamat Bay, Nusa Penida

+62 811 3800 8999

mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com

mauahotel.com