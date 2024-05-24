Since its establishment, MĀUA Nusa Penida has quickly become a top luxury accommodation choice on the neighbouring island of Nusa Penida. Praised for its outstanding hospitality, exquisite landscapes and opulent villas, the resort has now unveiled its latest accommodation option with the new Junior Suite.

Housing a total of 16 Junior Suites, each 47 sqm suite features twin or double beds with a balcony and picturesque views overlooking the lush forest. Designed with the highest attention to detail, guests will discover an oasis of luxury and comfort, where the beautifully appointed suites deliver ample space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Ensuring both comfort and convenience, each suite is equipped with an integrated universal power outlet, hair dryer, mini-fridge, room safe, cable TV with international news and movie channels, individually controlled AC, tea-making facilities, bathroom with shower, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and Wi-Fi access.

Guests staying at the Junior Suite can enjoy exceptional benefits, such as access to a variety of world-class facilities and services at the resort. From lazing on the main pool with a mesmerising mountain vista and staying fit at the cutting-edge gym to rejuvenating spa and indulgent dining experiences at Kowhai Restaurant and Aroha Bar, guests will be spoiled in luxury.

Moreover, guests can partake in diverse activities available including yoga sessions, cooking classes, and traditional craft workshops. With the introduction of the Junior Suite, MĀUA Nusa Penida continues to elevate the standard for luxury hospitality on the island.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 8999 or email mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com

MĀUA Nusa Penida

Jl. Gamat Bay, Nusa Penida

+62 811 3800 8999

mauanp@swiss-belhotel.com

mauahotel.com