If you’re a fan of hard seltzers, you’ll be ecstatic to know that a new brand has entered the Indonesian market, making its explosive debut in Bali: Everyday Weekend, renowned for its refreshing flavours perfect for scorching, sun-drenched days in Bali.

Founded by Jeremy Maclaurin on New Zealand shores in 2020, the award-winning brand has taken the Southeast Asian region by storm, quickly gaining recognition and attracting a loyal following across key countries including New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

On Saturday, 18 May 2024, Everyday Weekend held a highly successful launch event at Le Bajo, Pererenan (Bali). A vibrant celebration of the brand’s arrival with a burst of colours and amazing vibes, the event introduced attendees to two of Everyday Weekend’s variants, the Lime & Soda and Mango & Passionfruit, where they had the chance to savour the revitalising flavours of the free-flow seltzers.

Made with real fruit flavours, premium vodka, and sparkling water, the hard seltzers contain 4.9% alcohol, they are gluten-free, vegan, and contain less than 110 calories, providing an enticing alternative for an alcoholic beverage. Everyday Weekend is packaged in stylish and visually appealing cans, featuring bright and engaging tropical colour palettes with branded illustrations that perfectly encapsulate the brand’s essence in a can.

Sustainability is a core pillar of the brand’s ethos, focusing on reducing its environmental footprint through eco-friendly production and packaging, which is why Everyday Weekend uses aluminium cans as it is one of the most eco-friendly and highly durable metals that can infinitely be recycled and upcycled without degrading its value.

Everyday Weekend is priced at IDR 36,000 per can and is available at convenience stores and supermarkets across Bali.

Find out more:

everydayweekend.id

@everydayweekend_id