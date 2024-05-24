A trip to Flores beckons an adventurous exploration across the natural wonders of the ‘Cape of Flowers’. There’s no better way to do that than to embark on a two-day expedition on the lavish AYANA Lako di’a, the luxury yacht of the award-winning five-star resort, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach .

Guests can reserve one cabin of AYANA Lako di’a for a shared trip of up to 14 guests and set off on an extraordinary two-day, one-night sailing voyage across the seas surrounding UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park.

AYANA Lako di’a takes the form of a modern phinisi, presenting a contemporary and sophisticated twist of the traditional wooden sailing boats of South Sulawesi’s seafaring communities, renowned for their impressive boatbuilding culture.

The yacht is one of the largest luxury vessels in Western Flores, featuring prestigious and ultra-modern suite accommodation in nine fully air-conditioned en-suite cabins. Featuring a design that echoes the charmingly rustic essence of Flores Island, the vessel is decked with a living room, lounge, bar, and indoor dining area and daybeds on the main deck.

Master Suite Luxury Suite

Not everyone has the luxury of spending a week on the high seas, as such, Lako di’a Shared Luxury Cruises invites passengers to set sail for one night and two days. From Friday to Saturday, guests can embark on a meticulously curated itinerary across Komodo National Park, experiencing its most magnificent destinations whilst enjoying the lavish facilities on board.

On the first day, the itinerary comprises a sail to Kalong Island, a small mangrove islet home to thousands of giant fruit bats known as kalong as they migrate to the mainland during sunsets and a breathtaking dinner under the stars on the main deck of the phinisi. The next day, guests will venture to three of the most famed destinations including a 90-minute hike to the verdant summit of Padar Island, the unique sands of Pink Beach, and Komodo Island, home to the largest living lizard on the planet, the majestic Komodo dragon.

The full-board Shared Luxury Cruise includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, free-flow mineral water and an invigorating variety of non-alcoholic beverages, water activities, leisure activities, Komodo National Park entrance fee, transfers to and from Komodo International Airport, and digital documentation.

Available for single or double occupancy, the vessel features a Master Suite sized 69 sqm with a king bed, private balcony, ocean view bathtub, and walk-in wardrobe, while the six Luxury Suites are sized 20 sqm, located in the middle deck with twin or double beds, ocean views from the bathroom, and a private balcony.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 385 244 1000 or email reservation@ayanalakodia.com

