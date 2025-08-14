To celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence, The Sanur, The Meru Sanur, and the iconic Bali Beach Hotel The Heritage Collection will host ‘Symphony of Indonesia’, a three-day programme of music, culture, and community taking place from 15 to 17 August 2025.

Carrying the national theme “United Sovereignty, Prosperous People, Advanced Indonesia”, the event seeks to capture the spirit of independence while bringing together guests, locals, and artists in the heart of Sanur.

The festivities begin on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August with Seaside Jazz Weekend, inviting audiences to enjoy soulful performances at the Bali Beach Bar & Grill. On the morning of Independence Day itself, 17 August, the iconic Indra Lesmana Surya Sewana sunrise jazz concert will return to the shores of Sanur. Jazz maestro Indra Lesmana, together with musicians Indra Gupta, Gustu Brahmanta, Adien Fazmail, Assia Keva, Kuba Skowronski and the Surya Sewana Balinese Gamelan, will welcome the day’s first light with a harmony of jazz and tradition.

The morning continues with a flag-raising ceremony and community activities. Children from the Indonesian Childhood Cancer Foundation (YKAI) will join as part of an ongoing collaboration, while the wider community can take part in kite flying, traditional games, and complimentary health check-ups at the beach.

Festivities culminate in the Peken Senggol Sunday Brunch at Arunika Restaurant. Starting at IDR 600,000++ per person, guests will enjoy a specially curated Independence Day menu, live music, and a complimentary heritage cocktail for those dressed in red and white.

“Symphony of Indonesia is about creating a meaningful celebration that immerses guests in an authentic Sanur experience,” said Ed Brea, General Manager of The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel The Heritage Collection. “As we mark 80 years of independence, we are honoured to bring back the legendary Surya Sewana sunrise jazz, a celebration that unites culture, tradition, and community in one harmonious programme.”

For reservations and inquiries about Symphony of Indonesia WhatsApp +62 811-3831-3077.

The Meru Sanur

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja

+62 361 201 2000

@themerusanur

themerusanur.com