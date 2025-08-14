Through a shared appreciation and value for craft and artisanship, The Balvenie and multidisciplinary artist Lianggono present an immersive art installation during Bali’s biggest design expo, Jia CURATED 2025. Titled ‘Wang Sinawang’, the piece stands as a cultural bridge between the art of fine whisky making and contemporary Indonesian art, an invitation to taste, experience and appreciate ‘craft’.

The Balvenie is the only distillery in Scotland to still employ traditional whisky-making processes, preserving artisanal skills and methods in an evolving industry. From growing and malting their own barley, repairing and rebuilding their casks and copper stills by hand, to the expert nosing of the Malt Master, manual skills and the human touch are integral to the creation of each bottle of this historic single malt.

These ‘Five Rare Crafts’ are what set the whisky apart, and as such The Balvenie celebrates and supports craftsmanship around the world through The Makers Project, a campaign that puts creatives and artisans from various disciplines in the spotlight – including here in Indonesia.

Enter Lianggono, a multidisciplinary artist from Surabaya, East Java, and founder of Studio Lianggono. Walking the line between art and interior design, Lianggono has built a reputation for curating experiences that go beyond mere aesthetic beauty, introducing music, aroma, lighting, textures that infuse a space with emotional depth. His approach and appreciation for ‘the process’ is what drew The Balvenie to collaborate and bring The Makers Project to Bali.

The result of this collaboration is ‘The Maker’s Project: Wang Sinawang,’ an experiential piece that brings audiences deep into a dreamy, even sentimental, installation space. A Javanese term meaning ‘the beauty in the waiting’, Wang Sinawang was inspired by the artist’s memory of his late mother, as he reflects on her tireless rhythm of work that endured throughout his, and indeed her, life. For Lianggono, she embodied quiet work, patience in the processes, being hands-on and paying attention to detail –– values that the artist feels reflects those shared by The Balvenie’s own approach to traditional whisky making.

Constructed as a circular labyrinth, audiences enter the installation and patiently find their way through the textured corridors into the inner circle, where two dancers perform movements that represent slow, rhythmic work upon a bed of grains. The music, dancer’s costumes and movements were also curated by Studio Lianggono. Inspired by The Balvenie’s homegrown barley and malting floors, the entire structure is made from layers of dried padi stalks – an Indonesian emulation of the barley at the centre of whisky-making.

“As you enter the installation, go by your own rhythm – each person will have their own pace as they make their way through,” shares Lianggono. “The two dancers represent one identity, representing craftsmanship, attention to detail and giving space for time in the creation process.”

Found in a dedicated corner of Jia CURATED 2025, the Wang Sinawang installation complements a broader The Balvenie experience awaiting at the renowned design event – open to public 14 to 18 August 2025. Guests can savour curated whisky flight tastings alongside their experience of the piece, and enjoy scheduled live performances at the installation’s centre. The space will also host a Makers in Focus discussion with creatives and designers from different disciplines.

The Makers Project: Wang Singawang was launched on 13 August with an intimate whisky dinner and private tour of the installation with the artist. Hosted by Jyri Pylkkänen, South East Asia Regional Malts Brand Ambassador of William Grant & Sons, guests were treated to a flight of The Balvenie’s finest single malts: The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old, The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old, and The Balvenie French Oak 16 Year Old. Complementing the whiskies was a contemporary Indonesian tasting menu prepared by Chef I Wayan Kresna of Kaum restaurant.

“We are constantly seeking to partner with individuals who share our passion for creating the extraordinary. Our collaboration with Lianggono from Studio Lianggono perfectly exemplifies this, as his work’s ideals align seamlessly with ours.” said Jyri Pylkkänen.

Discover The Makers Project: Wang Sinawang by The Balvenie in collaboration with Lianggono of Studio Lianggono at Jia CURATED 2025 – 14 to 18 August, 2025.

