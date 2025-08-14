Looking for the ultimate family day out in Bali? Escape the beach crowds and dive into the jungle wonders with Mason Adventures, Bali’s all-encompassing family-friendly adventure company – and meet the stars of the show at the award-winning Mason Elephant Park & Lodge!

Nestled in the cool highlands of Taro, just north of Ubud, Mason Adventures is where wild fun meets safe, eco-friendly thrills. Whether your kids are animal lovers, mini explorers, or budding adventurers, there’s something here for everyone, and yes, that includes grown-ups too.

At the heart of it all is the Mason Elephant Park & Lodge , home to Bali’s largest herd of rescued Sumatran elephants. With a successful natural breeding program, the park is also home to several baby elephants, offering families a rare chance to interact with these gentle giants up close. Children can feed, bathe, and even splash in the lake with the elephants, an experience that sparks joy, curiosity, and unforgettable memories. For those who want to truly immerse themselves, staying overnight in the luxury safari-style lodge means waking up to elephants right outside your window — a magical start to any family day.

For families with children aged five and up, the adventure doesn’t stop there! For kids aged 12 and above, the Jungle Buggies offer a thrilling yet safe ride through purpose-built jungle tracks, while white water rafting on the Ayung River presents an adventure guided by certified rafting experts, safe for kids aged 5 and above. With grade I-III rapids that take you down Bali’s longest river, you’ll pass waterfalls, steep canyon walls, and vibrant tropical flora.

For more laid-back activities, the guided mountain cycling takes you through scenic villages, terraced rice fields, and temples, while the guided treks are perfect for nature-loving families, leading you along hidden jungle trails filled with fascinating flora and fauna. For a bird’s-eye view of Bali’s breathtaking landscapes, Mason Sky Tours offers helicopter rides that soar above volcanoes, rice terraces, and coastal vistas.

After all that action, wind down with Mason Chocolates , which offers a chocolate-making class that’s especially popular with kids. They’ll learn how real Bali chocolate is made with quality from bean to bar. Whether you’re visiting for the day or spending a weekend in the jungle, Mason Adventures is a one-stop shop to experience a combination of nature, culture and adventure.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 397 9480 or visit masonadventures.com

