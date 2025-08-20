Start your day the Uluwatu way, slow and laid-back caressed by the gentle ocean breeze, as Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort has launched a new morning ritual with Breakfast by the Ocean at Botol Biru Grill and Bar.

Perched dramatically on the resort’s cliff edge, Breakfast by the Ocean at Botol Biru Grill and Bar invites you to linger over a thoughtfully curated à la carte breakfast with a view that’s hard to beat. Picture yourself sipping a freshly brewed coffee and enjoying the buttery flakiness of warm pastries, all while gazing out at panoramic views of the sparkling Indian Ocean beneath the clear blue skies of Uluwatu.

Chef Putu Dana and his talented culinary team have crafted a menu that balances feel-good nourishment with indulgent treats. Guests can fuel up with a protein-packed shake before a morning workout or linger over a leisurely breakfast with an array of indulgent delights.

Highlights include freshly baked pastries such as bomboloni and twist bread, as well as the Morning Surf Blend – a refreshing selection of smoothie bowls. The Eggs on Board menu features beloved classics like Eggs Benedict and Florentine, while the Wave Rider Sandwiches offer generous options such as Avocado Toast, Bagel Sandwiches, and Greens on Sourdough. For those who prefer a traditional spread, the full-set breakfast plate includes bacon, eggs of your choice, sausages, roasted potatoes, roasted tomatoes, and sourdough toast. To finish, a tempting assortment of sweets provides the perfect finale to your morning indulgence.

Breakfast by the Ocean is served daily at Botol Biru Grill and Bar, welcoming both resort guests and visitors who want to make their mornings a little more magical.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3995 048 or follow @botolbirubarandgrill

Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Jl. Pemutih – Labuan Sait, Uluwatu

+62 811 3995 048

[email protected]

bali-uluwatu.anantara.com