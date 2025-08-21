This August, Bali welcomes not only the colour and culture of Mereren Fest 2025 at Noema Resort Pererenan , but also the unmistakable charm of a travelling coffee icon. Making its way from Jakarta to Bali, the Roemah Koffie Van — a 1964 Citroën H Van transformed into a fully equipped coffee bar — will be parked right at the heart of the festivities, brewing fresh cups for festival-goers.

Founded with a passion for celebrating Indonesia’s coffee heritage, Roemah Koffie is a Jakarta-based brand that brings the richness of local beans to life through both tradition and innovation. Their cafés are known for serving authentic Indonesian brews alongside creative, modern takes on coffee culture, always with a focus on storytelling and community – hence, the Koffie Van!

With its vintage French design and retro charisma, this classic 1964 Citroën has been lovingly reimagined as a pop-up café, complete with a professional espresso machine and barista team. More than just a quirky setup, the van represents Roemah Koffie’s commitment to serving Indonesian coffee in unique and memorable ways.

Mereren Fest 2025

Held 22–24 August 2025, Mereren Fest blends art, music, food, and Balinese traditions into a vibrant three-day celebration. The festival kicks off at Noema Resort before continuing at Pantai Pererenan, with a lineup that moves seamlessly between cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

22 August – Noema Resort: Photography Exhibition From Above, live music sessions, and poetic performances by Sekarputri & Agung.

Photography Exhibition From Above, live music sessions, and poetic performances by Sekarputri & Agung. 23 August – Pantai Pererenan: Kite Folding Workshop, a colourful Kite Parade, and a special Kites Show by Kadek Armika.

Kite Folding Workshop, a colourful Kite Parade, and a special Kites Show by Kadek Armika. 24 August – Pantai Pererenan: Kite Competition & Workshop, DJ set by Munir, and live music from Racun Timur Menggoda and Joni Agung & Double T.

One of the festival’s defining features is its homage to Bali’s kite culture, where traditional layangan soar above the coast in synchrony with music, art, and community spirit.

The Roemah Koffie Van will be available in Pererenan between 18 and 24 August 2025. Visitors can sip on signature blends and timeless classics, all served in eco-friendly cups to ensure a mindful festival experience. Highlights include:

Cocco Koffie Deal – two cups for only IDR 70K, exclusively during the festival.

– two cups for only IDR 70K, exclusively during the festival. Special Serving by Orang Roemah – personalised coffee creations prepared by Roemah Koffie baristas, with stories behind each brew.

“Mereren Fest is a celebration of art, culture, and togetherness. We wanted to complement that with authentic Indonesian coffee, presented in a fun and memorable way. Bringing the Koffie Van from Jakarta to Bali is part of our passion to share coffee with a different twist,” shares Felix TJ, CEO of Roemah Koffie.

So whether you’re drawn by the sky full of kites, the rhythm of live performances, or simply the scent of freshly brewed coffee, make sure to stop by the Roemah Koffie Van. This vintage beauty on wheels is set to be one of Mereren Fest’s most charming highlights.

Follow @roemahkoffie on Instagram to keep track of the van!