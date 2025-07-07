Experience Slow Stays with Big Perks at the Pet-Friendly Noema Resort

For those needing a serene escape in a peaceful environment designed to nurture and inspire, Noema Resort is where time slows down, the pace feels more natural, and the details are designed to meet you wherever you are.

Located a three-minute stroll from the black sands of Pererenan Beach, Noema Resort is beyond just a resort; it’s a vibrant community for creative souls. Famed for its golden sunsets, pristine beaches, and lush greenery, this tranquil oasis is where the island’s rhythm seamlessly blends with your own.

Noema Resort has a series of exciting programmes on offer, from direct booking perks, flexible day passes, and pet-friendly stays, the resort promises even more ways to take it slow and stay your way.

Stay at Your Pace

Noema Resort is offering the ‘Stay at Your Pace’ offer, a direct booking campaign for those who like to take it slow and have the leisure to unwind at their own pace. From May to August 2025, guests who book directly through their website ( noemaresort.com ) can enjoy exclusive rates starting from IDR 1,999,999 per night.

This offer is an invitation to skip the rush and enjoy the in-between moments during your stay. The offer also comes with extra benefits, including flexible check-in and check-out times so you can ease in (and out) of your stay, a welcome in-room cocktail crafted to set the tone of your stay, and resort credit available to use at Noema’s dining, spa, and more.

Flex, Feast, Float

If you’re not staying the night, no need to worry! You can still stay a while and enjoy the resort’s facilities with Noema’s new day pass: Flex Feast Float. Curated for digital nomads, locals, and families who want to soak it in without checking in, the new day pass offers access to the gym, pool, and all-ages playground, as well as one meal and one drink.

The day pass requires no pre-booking; you can simply walk in, slow down, and enjoy. The day pass is priced at IDR 250,000++ per adult and IDR 100,000++ per child aged 12 and below.

Pet-Friendly Paradise

Guests wanting to bring their pets along on their tropical escape can now enjoy the pet-friendly rooms at Noema, catered for both you and your four-legged companions. Each stay includes a curated pet amenity kit, including a cosy bed, tasty treats, a chew toy, food and water bowls, and a foldable playpen.

The resort welcomes well-behaved dogs and cats, one per room, with a few simple house rules to keep things joyful for all guests. Pets are allowed in certain designated areas such as the lobby, pool deck, and the outdoor seating at Paparempa .

Whether you’re visiting for the day or looking for a weekend escape, solo or with your loved one (or pets), Noema is a place that allows you to stay exactly how you like.

For more information or reservations, please visit noemaresort.com or follow @noema.resort on Instagram.

Noema Resort

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No. 126, Pererenan

+62 361 209 3999

@noema.resort

noemaresort.com