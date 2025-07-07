Paparempa Presents Sizzle & Swing Wednesdays and Friday Barbecues

Nestled on the main eat street of Pererenan is Paparempa, the all-day dining destination at Noema Resort. Serving up flavours of the Indonesian archipelago with a contemporary twist, Paparempa has launched a series of exciting themed weekly dining events.

On your way through Pererenan Beach, the eye-catching Paparempa is hard to miss with its circular, two-storey exterior, enclosed by lush foliage that gives the dining destination a charming tropical allure. The restaurant features various spaces, such as the first-floor indoor and ground-floor alfresco dining areas, complemented by outdoor seating that reveals the garden space where traditional ‘gerobak’ (street food carts) add a playful, locally-inspired touch. The outside area is adorned with abundant greenery that envelops the entire venue.

At Paparempa, midweek just got tasty as they present Sizzle & Swing. Held every Wednesday night from 6 PM onwards, guests can expect Paparempa to crank up the heat of the grill and indulge in unlimited skewers during Swing & Sizzle. The barbecue soiree will also feature smooth live jazz, soul, and funk music to enliven the evening.

Meanwhile, Fridays at Paparempa is all about fire as they celebrate the comforting home-cooked flavours during the Friday Barbecue. Available every Friday from 6 PM onwards, the evening will feature a whole catch of the day, grilled Jimbaran-style and served with sambals, Balinese sides, and their signature chilli butter soy.

Savour these indulgent culinary experiences, where each dish is meticulously crafted utilising traditional cooking methods and served in a contemporary yet culturally rich style, promising an experience that captures the true spirit of Indonesia’s diverse flavours.

Paparempa is open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM. Book a table and experience Indonesian flavours at their best. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 5581 or [email protected]

Paparempa at Noema Resort

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No. 126, Pererenan

+62 811 3831 5581

[email protected]

@paparempa

noemaresort.com