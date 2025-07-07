Ayodya Resort Bali - Ayodya Beach

Set in the heart of Nusa Dua’s prestigious resort enclave, Ayodya Resort Bali blends timeless Balinese architecture with family-friendly hospitality across a sprawling beachfront estate.

With lush gardens, tranquil lagoons and direct access to Mengiat Beach, this grand resort offers an enchanting escape where both parents and children feel right at home. The heart of the resort’s family offering is Camp Ananda Kids Club, a vibrant haven where young guests are free to explore, imagine, and play. Here, children are invited into a world of creativity and culture, with daily activities ranging from storytelling, crafts and Balinese games to nature play in the outdoor wood playground and kinetic sand zone. This carefully curated experience is designed to nurture curiosity, spark joy, and build confidence in a warm and inclusive space.

Just beyond Camp Ananda, little ones will find hours of joy at the Kids Water Slides & Splash Pad, an open-air oasis of fountains, jets and colour made for endless wet-and-wild fun. Whether zooming down slides or giggling under sprays of water, this outdoor play zone ensures that every sunny day is filled with laughter and cooling refreshment.

Families can choose from spacious, interconnecting rooms or opt for suites that offer added comfort and convenience. With a variety of dining venues – including beachside spots perfect for sunset meals – Ayodya caters to every palate, young and old. The resort’s expansive grounds, serene pools, and traditional charm make it an ideal base for bonding and exploration.

Ayodya Resort Bali captures the magic of a classic Balinese escape, with family memories at its heart. From indoor adventures at Camp Ananda to beachside play, the resort is designed to bring families closer, surrounded by the beauty and charm of Bali.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 102 or visit ayodyaresortbali.com  


