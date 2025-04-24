Opening up on the main eat street of Pererenan, Paparempa serves up a fabulous smorgasbord of Indonesian cuisine, taking diners across the archipelago with dishes borrowing flavours from distant regions, reintroduced with contemporary flair.

Paparempa is impossible to miss when driving down to Pererenan Beach: it’s circular, two-storey façade catches the eye, surrounded by foliage that gives this restaurant an instant tropical appeal. The restaurant’s look and feel strikes a balance between indigenous and modern, with Jakarta-based Domisilium Studio infusing Paparempa’s interiors with iconic Indonesian elements; traditional materials that twist (literally) in new ways, to woven pattern details inspired by tenun fabrics.

Guests can enjoy a variety of spaces, including the first floor indoor and ground floor al-fresco dining areas, complemented by outdoor seating that opens up to the garden space where traditional gerobak (street food carts) add a playful, locally-inspired touch and interaction to the overall experience. Outside, the abundant greenery cushions the entire restaurant, rooting quite organically in its new home.

Although serving up an Indonesian menu, Paparempa does not present your typical fare. Chef Oka Wiranata and team have explored the archipelago’s diverse cuisines and –whilst offering some true authentic dishes– have also prepared a few twists that will entice the curious diner. Pan-seared scallops are given a dousing of semboko spice of East Nusa Tenggara; Maluku’s own ‘ceviche’ known as gohu, is served in crispy cassava tacos; whilst fried, black cassava roots are topped with the rich sambal roa, a fish-paste and spice of Manado. Whilst these umami-rich seafood dishes are a treat, the land-based mains are not to be missed: ‘Samsam Guling’, or Balinese roasted pork belly on a coconut sauce; thick ‘Lombok Short Ribs’, grilled and smoked to tender perfection; extra hearty ‘Rabeg Goat Leg’, actually lamb shank, served with crispy onion.

Yes, the innovative menu will have Indonesians curious and keen to explore some of their familiar favourites in a new context. The flavours are bold and memorable –living up to its name, ‘father of spice’, or ‘papa rempah‘– with the kitchen sourcing locally to showcase the bounty of Indonesia as much as possible. The cocktails and drinks menu reflect the same philosophy, with concoctions using local fruits to brew up smooth sips with bespoke flavours.

Paparempa is part of the newly-opened Noema Resort Pererenan, and is open daily serving lunch and dinner from 11am to 10pm.

+62 811-3913-939

[email protected]

@paparempa