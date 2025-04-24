From 30 May to 1 June 2025, Ubud Food Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with the theme ‘Heritage’ to highlight Indonesia’s rich food culture and traditions. From talks and tours to workshops and dinners, get ready to taste, learn and experience the flavours of the archipelago.

Heritage is not about the past, it is about identity, and that is what will define the experiences of Ubud Food Festival 2025: an exploration of Indonesia’s culinary identity, both the traditional and the contemporary, with beloved culinary heroes and talented young chefs taking the mantle, innovating and perpetuating.

“In our 10th year, we honor Indonesia’s rich culinary traditions, celebrating the flavors, techniques, and stories passed down through generations,” said Founder and Director Janet DeNeefe. “Over three-days, foodies can discover lesser-known regional specialties and enjoy recipes that have shaped our diverse food culture.”

The heart of the festival is found at ‘Taman Kuliner’, where visitors will find the extensive and curated food market, enjoy live cooking sessions at Teater Kuliner, featuring culinary talents as they unveil their most iconic dishes! For a deep-dive into meaningful, food-focused discussion, the Food for Thought stage is where to go, with producers, innovators, changemakers and more share the latest in the industry through panel talks.

This year again, the Festival offers a range of Special Events that will allow foodies to explore the region’s unparalleled culinary scene, with talented chefs dishing out their best from Indonesia to the Asia-Pacific: from a one-of-a-kind dinner party with Hong Kong’s legendary food critic, Susan Jung at Indus, and a three-chef, unforgettable 6-hand culinary experience at Mozaic, to the return of the Long Table Lunch at Casa Luna, with Navors from the Spice Islands. There will also be workshops and masterclasses to join, inviting participants to delve deeper into an interest, be it new cooking techniques or exploring exotic ingredients!

Ubud Food Festival 2025 is more immersive than ever before, thanks to this year’s curated Food Tours which goes beyond Ubud town and encourages participants to discover the richness of Bali. Join a culinary trip to Kintamani to learn about the coffee and citrus farms, discover how sea salt and palm sugar are made in East Bali , or head into the night markets of Gianyar for tasteful tour of everyday life and food on the island.

There is something for everyone at the Ubud Food Festival, and this 10th anniversary edition will be better than ever. Join the fun from 30 May to 1 June and discover Indonesia’s Navours and makers. Taman Kuliner (Food Market, Teater Kuliner and Food for Thought Stage) is free entry, whilst Special Events (Tours, Workshops, Classes and Dinners) are paid for experiences. Head to UFF website for program line ups and schedules.

@ubudfoodfest

ubudfoodfestival.com