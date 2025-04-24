Bali’s globally renowned homegrown jewellery brand, John Hardy, celebrates a historical milestone in 2025: its 50th anniversary. Creative Chairman Reed Krakoff takes John Hardy’s legacy into the next 50 years with commemorative collections and the brand retrospective in Bali.

Celebrating this momentous occasion, the brand has launched the commemorative Icon 50 and Spear 50 anniversary collections, an exclusive jewellery archives exhibition, and the launch of a new Icon Chain Masterclass at the John Hardy Seminyak Boutique.

From Bali to the World

In 1975, Canadian jeweller John Hardy set foot in Bali and instantly fell in love with the beauty of the Balinese people and the island. Passionate about creative design and artisanal techniques, he established his life and John Hardy Jewellery here in Bali.

For the past fifty years, the brand has managed to take a homegrown artisanal tradition to the global stage, where appreciation of the brand’s handcrafted jewellery has not only pushed the continuation of a craft but has helped cement Bali’s reputation as an island inhabited by masterful artisans and craftspeople.

The Balinese craftsmanship of communal chain-weaving, hand-hammering and carving skills continues to this day and is the foundation of the jewellery’s creation. Through creative and conscious design, these processes elevate the elements, transforming something raw into something delicate, intricate and fine.

Honouring the Past, Designing the Future

Now, as the brand turns 50, under the leadership of Creative Chairman Reed Krakoff, whose design finesse carries the heritage and brand codes for today’s global audience, while crafting an even more profound brand legacy for the next 50 years. Embedded in the brand’s ethos is a profound respect for Bali’s ecosystem of human and natural resources, which was instilled by its founder and is still implemented today by Reed Krakoff and the John Hardy Workshop.

Joining John Hardy in 2022, Reed Krakoff is a three-time Accessory Designer of the Year award recipient by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. With his reputation for reinvigorating brands, Krakoff is globally recognised and celebrated for his inspired vision for unprecedented impact on the luxury accessories space. He carries over his directional design and brand concepts to the essence of John Hardy, reinvigorating the codes, DNA, and values to further its jewellery proposition.

He has refined classic motifs, including the signature handwoven chains of Icon, the mythical Balinese Naga dragon, and the Carved Chain group that transforms weaving into two-dimensional texture. Engaging the distinguished jewellery look, he has launched several new collections, namely the sculpted lines of Surf, the sleek, streamlined essence of Spear, the organic beauty and serendipity of Pebble, and the Artisan Series that elevates signature silhouettes to their peak, are destined to become future brand heroes.

Under Krakoff, the stores, packaging, campaigns, and branding have evolved, drawing upon its brand colour – orange – which is inspired by the prevalence of the Marigold flower used in Balinese offerings. He has taken a comprehensive approach to every facet of the company, expanding the idea of its core to celebrate Balinese artisans and craftsmanship to go beyond its birthplace and engage in a global luxury lifestyle.

A Deeper Commitment to Sustainability

Inspired by the spirit of its founder – an eco-activist well before it trended – metals are reclaimed, and stones are ethically sourced. Since its inception, sustainability and social impact thinking have been inherent to the core of the business, which remains an integral part of the business and a source of employee pride.

Giving back to the community is key to the brand, and John Hard is one of the island’s largest employers outside of hospitality, focusing on preserving Balinese craft. Their programmes, such as “Jobs for Life”, allow the disadvantaged youth to receive training and mentorship and apply for jobs.

The brand takes great pride in its mission to preserve handcrafted jewellery techniques, which are at risk of disappearing, including weaving its silver and gold chain by hand, and specialist techniques such as hand-carving the jewellery waxes for casting.

John Hardy’s flagship workshop in Mambal is a testament to their sustainability commitment, where the sprawling estate and structures are made from bamboo atop terrace rice fields, where over 650 employees are provided with a nourishing lunch daily at a communal table. Their positive social impact extends beyond the Bali workshop with programmes that support livelihoods through the Bamboo Village Trust, to cleaning Bali’s polluted rivers and beaches.

A Hands-On Experience: The Icon Chain Masterclass

In conjunction with John Hardy’s half-century milestone, the brand’s Seminyak boutique has launched an exciting activity that customers can partake in: the Icon Chain Masterclass. While the flagship Mambal location offers a Masterclass of its own , the unique Icon Chain Masterclass is exclusive to the Seminyak location.

Here, customers can try their hand at weaving silver and customising an Icon Chain bracelet. Held at the lower-level gallery space, this Masterclass offers a deep dive into the unique John Hardy Icon Chain weaving technique, from creating and soldering the links to weaving the chain. Guests will get a hands-on experience and learn the step-by-step process involved in making the Icon Chain themselves.

Moreover, guests can also stroll around the gallery space to see the displays depicting the history of the brand, while jewellery from the archives is on show. Following the workshop, guests can indulge in the delectable offerings of the Long Table family-style lunch , inspired by the communal tradition of the Mambal location. Finally, guests will leave with their very own John Hardy Icon bracelet engraved with their initials.

The Icon Chain Masterclass is available every day from 11 AM to 2 PM, priced at IDR 18,100,000 nett per person. Reservation at least 2 days in advance is required.

John Hardy Seminyak is open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3811 8003 or email [email protected]

John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 811 3811 8003

@johnhardybali

johnhardy.com