Established since February 2018 at the heart of Ginza, Hakkoku offers an unparalleled sushi experience crafted by Hiroyuki Sato. In 2024, the sushiya is excited to extend its culinary journey to Bali—blending the artistry of Japanese cuisine with local Indonesian influences, all rooted in the concept of omotenashi or service from the heart.

The name Hakkoku is a wordplay on black and white as the imagery of samurai, representing the balance between contrasting forces that complement each other harmoniously. This balance is reflected in the relationship between sushi and rice, customer and chef, and the connection of Japan and Indonesia.

Hiroyuki Sato believes that sushi can create happiness by affecting people’s emotions. At 25 years old, Sato immersed himself in the world of sushi, joining Sushi Tokami and winning a Michelin star along the way. With the opening of Hakkoku, he ensures that sushi and exceptional service go hand in hand.

Sato loves to interact with people, creating an intimate experience that combines eating and conversing. With only one course of Edomae nigiri, Sato offers the chance to enjoy sushi to the fullest. He combines high-quality seafood, such as tuna from Tsukiji wholesaler Yamayuki, with his unique red vinegar sushi rice to create a harmony of flavors.

After the success of the establishment, Hiroyuki Sato and Plan Do See Indonesia finally decided to expand the restaurant. Supported by the similarities between Japanese and Indonesian cultures, especially the shared idea of ‘omotenashi’ in both countries, Sato was affirmed in his decision to expand to Bali.

Leading the Hakkoku Bali experience are Putu and Diah, two certified sushi chefs from Bali who were sent to study the art of sushi making in Ginza. Highlighted on offer is a 20-course sushi omakase: a two-hour course with all guests beginning at the same time, priced at IDR 1.8 million per person, starting at 1 PM to 3 PM for lunch and at 6.30 PM to 8 PM for dinner.

Despite seeming simple, there’s a complexity in all the elements surrounding Hakkoku that makes the brand distinctive from other sushiya. There is a certain ecosystem that connects one element with another such as the rice and the sushi, the chef and the customer, the service and the experience, and so on.

Inspired by this, Hakkoku aims to showcase the union between all elements, highlighting how the connections between two or more things can create a new concept—from cultural exchange to the relationship between chefs and customers, and all elements in unison in between.

For more information and reservations, contact +62 821 4446 6969, follow @hakkoku.bali , visit hakkokubali.com , or email [email protected] .

The Sayan House

Jl. Raya Sayan No.70, Sayan

Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar

Bali 80571