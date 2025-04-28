Founded by three friends, Christian, Kong and Elaine, KAWI UBUD was born from an interest in Balinese culinary traditions and a desire to build a place they’d themselves want to spend time in—welcoming, thoughtful, and quietly confident.

From how drinks are crafted to how guests are received, KAWI deliberately avoids chasing popular trends to march to the beat of its own drum, thus distinguishing itself in the bustling Bali bar scene. Instead of flashy techniques, the menu is clear and balanced around local elements and subtle memories of places —whether inspired by the earthy comfort of teh botol or the refreshing texture of daluman (grass jelly).

While it draws inspiration from Ubud’s artistic soul, the KAWI space does so with light intent—creating a calm setting where guests can slow down and sink into the moment. The understated atmosphere itself is the style and charm, rather than programs or performances.

Attention to even the smallest details is at the core of how the KAWI team welcomes and takes care of every guest. Many of the bartenders are homegrown, having learned technique and commitment to natural ingredients under the founders’ careful mentorship, giving KAWI its characteristic hospitality.

In May 2025, KAWI will mark its third anniversary with a series of collaborative events featuring respected regional names like Mikael Jasin (Omakafe, Jakarta), Richie Pratadaja (Crio, Jakarta), and a special guest from abroad. These one-night-only experiences will celebrate the friendships and creativity that have shaped KAWI’s journey so far, while offering a glimpse of new concepts and regional influences, as is tradition for its ever-evolving and experimenting yet grounded team.

“KAWI has been called a bartender’s bar, a bar by introverts for introverts, and a bar for creatives,” says Christian, one of KAWI UBUD’s co-founders. “I think it’s all of the above—KAWI is a bar for anyone looking for a safe space, a place to call their own and to express their own individuality among other like-minded ones.”

In a generally fresh and flashy scene, KAWI stand out for its quiet purpose and restraint. Just outside the cultural heart of its locale, KAWI offers something atypical yet valuable for those seeking something more than just a night out: simple sincerity, personal depth, and a low-key drink worth remembering.

KAWI UBUD

Jl. Raya Lungsiakan, Kedewatan

Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar

@kawiubud