Perched on a hilltop in the enchanting Lodtunduh village lies a serene retreat in the heart of Ubud’s stunning landscape. The five-star Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali, is a dream destination for leisure-seeking travellers yearning for a moment of stillness and relaxation in a comfortable accommodation.

Blessed with captivating views of the Wos River overlooking lush tropical forests, the hotel boasts 143 tastefully designed deluxe rooms and suites, each featuring commodious living areas, private balconies, and luxury amenities that emphasise traditional Balinese elements. With nature at your doorstep, guests can marvel in the beauty of their surroundings, where most rooms provide impressive views of the picturesque river or dense jungles. Sthala Ubud’s design narrative seamlessly marries with its natural surroundings, delivering a peaceful and tranquil ambience.

Beyond just a place to stay, Sthala Ubud Bali is a hub for rejuvenation and cultural exploration, where guests are invited to partake in a range of complimentary activities offered daily, from yoga by the river and Balinese dance lessons to traditional offering ceremonies. Meanwhile, Tahara Spa presents restorative massages and wellness treatments, while the infinity pool offers an extraordinary backdrop for relaxation.

When it comes to dining, the hotel’s scenic Sungai Restaurant serves an indulgent variety of Balinese and Western cuisine, perfectly complemented by unparalleled views from the Naga Rooftop and Lounge provides the perfect spot for cocktails at sundown.

The hotel’s prime location allows culture-curious guests to discover Ubud’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders easily. From exploring the famed tourist attractions such as the Ubud Monkey Forest and Bali Zoo to the vibrant Sukawati Traditional Market, the hotel provides a daily complimentary shuttle service for convenient access to Ubud centre.

With its harmonious blend of luxury, wellness, and cultural abundance, Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali provides an idyllic sanctuary in Ubud. Whether you’re on a romantic getaway, a wellness retreat, or solo travelling, the hotel promises an exquisite experience tailored to your needs.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 8700 or email [email protected]

Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali

Jl. A.A Gede Rai, Mawang Kelod, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 361 201 8700

[email protected]

sthalabali.com