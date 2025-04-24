For thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, Mason Adventures offers an unparalleled mix of excitement, adventure, and immersive experiences in Bali. From navigating white water rapids to racing through jungle trails, crafting artisanal chocolate, and meeting majestic Sumatran elephants, this adventure company promises unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Thrash Your Way Down the Ayung River

For those seeking thrills on the water, Mason Adventures offers an unforgettable white water rafting experience down Bali’s longest river, the sacred Ayung. Spanning 12 kilometres, this exhilarating journey takes adventurers through rapids, waterfalls, and scenic rainforest landscapes.

Mason Adventures’ rafting tour is no ordinary excursion—it combines adrenaline-pumping rapids with luxury services, including a buffet lunch, top-tier safety protocols, and expert guides. Beginning at the Ubud Adventure Centre, guests can safely store their belongings in electronic lockers before heading to the rafting reception centre, where they receive safety gear and instructions.

Ideal for ages 5 to 65 and fully insured, the rafting adventure lasts approximately 3-5 hours, covering 33 rapids of class 2 and class 3. Along the way, participants will navigate through dense jungles, traditional villages, and ancient stone carvings, making for a truly immersive experience. Photo stops along the route capture the excitement before guests return to the Adventure Centre for showers, relaxation, and a well-earned meal.

Mason Adventures ensures a seamless experience with luxury bathroom amenities, GPS-controlled transport, high-quality safety gear, and professional guides. Two sessions are available daily: morning (9am to 2pm) and afternoon (12pm to 5pm).

Pedal to the Metal: Jungle Buggy Racing

For families with a need for speed, Mason Jungle Buggies offers an exhilarating off-road experience through Bali’s lush highlands. Located just outside Ubud, this high-adrenaline adventure invites parents and kids to take on a purpose-built 5 km track, where skill and excitement collide.

Strap into the fully protected Polaris Buggies—equipped with certified roll cages, custom bumper bars, trail-tuned suspension, automatic transmission, 3-point seat belts, and side protection nets—and prepare for a ride like no other. While younger thrill-seekers can’t take the wheel, double-seated models ensure they can join as co-pilots, experiencing all the action from the passenger seat. To capture every exhilarating twist and turn, each buggy comes with a custom-mounted GoPro, allowing guests to take their adventure home.

Chocolate-Making at Koko Bambu

The adventure begins at Koko Bambu Restaurant, a stunning eco-friendly structure nestled amid Ubud’s verdant rice fields –and the start point for the Jungle Buggies. More than that, it’s also home to Mason Chocolates’ factory, where visitors can indulge in an interactive chocolate-making workshop.

Great for kids and adults alike, this experience takes guests on a journey from ‘bean to bar,’ offering insights into premium Indonesian chocolate production. Surrounding the Jungle Buggy track, cacao plantations provide the raw ingredients for Mason’s artisanal chocolates, making this an authentic, hands-on experience.

The highlight for young visitors? Crafting their very own chocolate bars! The workshop allows participants to create three custom bars using dark, milk, or white chocolate, adding fruits, nuts, and other mix-ins for a personal touch. For a more premium experience, guests can dive into crafting luxurious truffles and pralines, blending flavours to their liking. Workshops run daily at Koko Bambu with prior booking.

Enter the Elephant Sanctuary: A Heartwarming Encounter

Just a short drive from Koko Bambu lies the village of Taro, home to the renowned Mason Elephant Park & Lodge. This sanctuary, founded in 1997 by Nigel and Yanie Mason, provides a refuge for Bali’s largest herd of critically endangered Sumatran elephants. Rescued from government holding camps or born at the park through its successful breeding programme, these majestic creatures now thrive in a stunning four-hectare jungle setting.

The park offers a variety of experiences, from exploring the Elephant Museum and watching ‘Operation Jumbo’—the film documenting the elephants’ rescue from Sumatra—at the Mason Theatre, to enjoying an al-fresco meal overlooking the elephants as they roam and bathe. Elevated walkways and the Treetop Café provide breathtaking views, while interactive sessions allow visitors to feed and touch these gentle giants.

For those seeking a closer connection, the park offers ethical elephant experiences, including the Elephant Safari, where specially designed lightweight wooden saddles protect the elephants’ well-being, and the Bathe and Breakfast Tour, where guests can swim and play alongside these magnificent animals. The Jumbo Wash experience even lets visitors scrub and hose down the elephants, making for an unforgettable encounter. As Asia’s first park to receive Gold Accreditation from the Asian Captive Elephants Standards (ACES), Mason Elephant Park & Lodge ensures the highest welfare standards for its residents. (masonadventures.com)

For families looking to mix adventure with education and wildlife encounters, a day with Mason Adventures offers the perfect blend of excitement and discovery.

masonadventures.com | masonchocolates.com | masonelephantlodge.com