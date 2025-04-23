The upcoming Elixir Festival celebrates the launch of a bold new book, ‘Return with Elixir’ by Dr. Miles Neale, alongside a month of events centred on global wisdom and inner alchemy.

This May, seekers from around the world are invited to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery, spiritual renewal and insight as Dr. Miles Neale launches his new book, ‘Return with Elixir: Four Maps for the Souls Journey Through Death and Rebirth‘. To mark the occasion, Neale and his Gradual Path community are hosting the Elixir Festival — a month-long virtual gathering featuring global thought leaders in archetypal psychology, Tibetan Buddhism, astrology, mysticism, and ritual.

About the Book

Return with Elixir is both a guidebook and a mirror — blending timeless wisdom with deeply personal storytelling. Drawing on the framework of Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey, Neale introduces the archetype of the Wounded Healer, exploring how psychological wounds, if integrated, can become sources of strength and compassion. With insights from Tibetan Buddhism, Jungian psychology, and Neale’s own experiences as a therapist and pilgrim, the book challenges readers to make meaning of their suffering and return to the world with renewed purpose — their own “elixir.”

The book launches on Saturday, 3 May 2025 at Ibah Resort, Ubud, together with Tjok Gede Kerthyasa, a homeopath, health scientist and alchemical explorer, and creator of the Pranafas therapeutic healing method.

During this book launch experience, Tjok Gede will lead participants in a Balinese ceremony aimed at guiding people through the civilisational transition of 2025. Afterwards, Tjok and Dr. Miles discuss the Alchemy of the Soul, before a book signing and traditional Balinese dinner.

Book launch is from 4pm to 9pm, priced at IDR 300,000++ per person. Price includes: Balinese prayer, tea, book talk & signing, traditional Balinese dinner together. Copy of the book available on the day for IDR 500.000.

For reservations please contact: +62 812 3754 6966 | [email protected]

The Elixir Festival: May 1–29, 2025

The book launch not only brings this new publication to the world, it also kickstarts a month of learning and discover through the Elixir Festival. This is a ‘digital pilgrimage’ into the heart of healing and transformation. Each session is a live-streamed conversation or guided practice with a remarkable guest, exploring themes from the book and extending them into fields like mythology, alchemy, esoteric traditions, and sacred ceremony.

Tjok Gede Kerthyasa Phil Cousineau Lynn Bell Robert Thurman Ian Baker Andrew Harvey

Festival Highlights Include:



• 6 May 2025 | Phil Cousineau – Writer and filmmaker discussing myth-making and the soul’s path

• 12 May 2025 | Lynn Bell – Astrologer delving into archetypal movements and inner transformation

• 13 May 2025 | Robert Thurman – Buddhist scholar and pioneer of Tibetan teachings in the West

• 21 May | Andrew Harvey – Mystic and activist on sacred passion and divine embodiment

• 27 May | Ian Baker – Explorer, cultural historian, and the author of seven books on Tibetan Buddhism and Himalayan art and culture.

The Elixir Festival is free to join, with sessions accessible online through the Kajabi app, allowing participants to join meaningful discussion from anywhere in the world- and even revisit recordings at their own pace.

To see the full line-up details or register, please visit gradualpath.com/elixir-festival

About Dr. Miles Neale

Dr. Miles Neale is a contemplative psychotherapist, author, and teacher bridging Eastern wisdom and Western depth psychology. Trained in the Tibetan Buddhist lineage under the guidance of Lama Zopa Rinpoche and Robert Thurman, Neale has spent two decades integrating meditative practice with psychological healing. He is the founder of the Gradual Path, a transformational learning community that combines ancient insight with modern therapy, guiding individuals along the spiritual path with grounded compassion.

To Join the Elixir Festival or Order the Book:

Visit www.gradualpath.com/elixir for full access to the festival schedule, event registration, and book details.