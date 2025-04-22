The Sayan House Restaurant is delighted to announce the launch of The Pancake Affair, a brand-new breakfast experience set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ubud’s iconic scenery. Upon entering, guests may come across a sign directing them—left to the bar and right to Hakkoku where an authentic Japanese omakase with a local touch awaits.

Starting 13 April, guests can now enjoy breakfast daily from 8 AM to 11 AM at The Sayan House. Whether an early riser or someone simply seeking a serene morning retreat, The Pancake Affair invites one and all to indulge in an energising selection of breakfast favorites.

Highlighting the Latin-Japanese fusion menu is the Tokyo Fluffy Pancake: a cloud-like pancake made with Japanese precision, served with golden maple syrup and creamy butter. Taste of joy, texture of pleasure— it remains the perfect choice at any time of day to be paired, with a chosen drink like Pina Coco: a tropical blend inspired by Bali’s natural beauty and vibrant spirit.

The menu also features traditional egg dishes, crisp salads, and a variety of Asian-inspired flavors to satisfy all palates. Enjoy a meal amidst lush greenery and sweeping river valley views — the perfect pairing for a peaceful start to the day.

For more information, contact +62 822 4737 0344, or follow @thesayan_house on Instagram.

The Sayan House Restaurant

Jl. Raya Sayan No.70, Sayan

Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar,

Bali 80571