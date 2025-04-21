Nestled in the jungle of Ubud, The Sayan House Villas is a tropical villa that blends art, architecture, and nature. Inspired by the design philosophy of Geoffrey Bawa, this retreat is adorned with hand-picked mid-century furnishings and Object D’Arts, creating a harmonious experience for guests.

Taking pride in its refined artistic sophistication, The Sayan House Villas is built with a sensitivity to its surroundings, having been designed by renowned architecture firm Sidarta and Sandjaja. Woodwork, rattan weaving, and the contrast of brightly colored terrazzo and terracotta tiles establish a grounding ambiance. The placed greenery complements the interiors, bringing the serenity of nature indoors.

More than just a stay, The Sayan House Villas invites guests to engage in experiences that blend relaxation, culture, and adventure. Guests can enjoy a selection of signature cocktails crafted to complement each activity.

The activities on offer include Elephant Safari Park, White Water Rafting, Natural Dye Workshop, Sunset Yoga & Meditation, In-house Massage, Besakih Temple Tour, Kecak Dance at Puri Saron Ubud, Gamelan Show, Melukat Purification at Tirta Empul Temple, Batur Sunrise Jeep Tour, and Batur Mountain Trekking.

To celebrate its grand opening, The Sayan House Villas is offering a special rate from 8 March to 8 June 2025. Guests can indulge in this serene escape at an exclusive half-price offer for “Aalto Corner’s” panoramic suites (villa 02.) starting from Rp 5,000,000 per night, or for “Arie Smit “Hibiscus” valley suites (villa 03.) starting from Rp 3,500,000 per night. This limited time offer presents a rare opportunity to experience the villas’ luxury at a great value.

For more information and reservations, contact +62 812 4641 1944, follow @thesayanhousevillas on Instagram or visit thesayanhousevillas.com .

The Sayan House Villas

Jl. Raya Sayan No.70, Sayan,

Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar,

Bali 80571