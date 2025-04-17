The healing practices of two distinct cultures come together at KOYA Spa, a premium day spa brand here in Bali. From traditional Japanese bodywork treatments to Balinese massage therapies, relaxation and restoration are promised to each and every guest that enters this haven of wellness.

KOYA Spa is found at two upmarket locations, with a spa in Berawa, Canggu, and another in Petitenget, Seminyak. Through each venue’s doors, the atmosphere is very quickly set: a modern and minimalist reception, with warm and low lighting that clams the mind, with the subtle scent of essential oils in the air to soothe the senses. A Japanese design aesthetic defines the spaces of each spa, with wood panels and finishings that ground the space, warmed by the genuine Balinese hospitality of the therapists.

Of course, it is the treatments that really make KOYA Spa stand out, a defining factor in the brand winning the prestigious title of Best Luxury Healing Spa in Bali 2024by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Each professional therapist is trained by a Japanese Bodywork Master, who has bestowed their decades of knowledge and experience. This is evident in the wide variety of treatments offered at KOYA Spa, including from Massages, Experiences to Rituals.

Guests will find a range of treatments under these categories, from a gentle Bali Bliss Massage for deep relaxation, to Shi-Atsu, a strong massage at the heart of Japanese Bodywork traditions. Requests for localised treatments are also available, asking to focus on specific areas of the body that needs extra attention. One bespoke KOYA ‘Experience’ includes Mom-to-Be, a safe and gentle treatment designed to alleviate the aches and tension associated with pregnancy.

Of course, for ultimate indulgence the 120-minute rituals promise total relaxation and rejuvenation: KOYA Journey, a deeply restorative bodywork massage designed for total tension release and improved circulation; or Deep Sleep, targeting key acupressure points along the back and legs that soothe the nervous system to enhance sleep and melt away physical tensions.

Through these different treatments of the body, patrons will find that their minds soon follow into states of tranquility too, with a calming atmosphere set by gentle sounds of running water, the essential oils: these come together to put any mental tension at ease. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, stress relief, or rejuvenation, KOYA Spa offers a range of luxurious treatments tailored to your individual needs.

Massages and Experiences are available as 60- or 90-minute treatments, whilst Rituals are 120-minutes each. KOYA Spa is open from 9am to 11pm daily; explore their full Spa Menu available on their website.

+62881037957605 (Canggu)

+62882 009101938 (Seminyak)

@koyaspabali

koyaspabali.com