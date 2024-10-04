Elevate the comfort of your home with the essence of the island of the Gods with UMAH Living, a small Bali-based business focusing on handcrafting luxurious, all-natural home fragrance products that draw inspiration from Bali’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The aptly named UMAH, meaning ‘home’ in Balinese, is a brand founded by Dino Lim born from his deep love for Bali and the passion to share its distinctive spirit with the world. Growing up surrounded by scents of various perfumes instilled his unwavering determination to curate scents that became synonymous with the feeling of home, a feeling that the brand strives to recreate for everyone.

With a belief that luxury lies in authenticity, UMAH Living’s products are handcrafted with love using only natural ingredients of the highest quality, from essential oils and botanicals to coconut wax, to produce outstanding artisanal candles, reed diffusers, and room and linen sprays. Every product is carefully handcrafted in small batches to guarantee top-tier quality and an exclusive fragrance experience.

Beyond beautiful scents, their home fragrances are an invitation to create a calming sanctuary in your own home. Each fragrance evokes a specific aspect of the Balinese experience, from the serene temple garden to a lively marketplace or a peaceful rice field. UMAH Living helps you transform your dream home into reality by offering high-quality products designed and sourced locally. These products encompass a wide range of moods and tones, allowing you to create your ideal living space.

UMAH Living’s products not only provide practical and long-lasting fragrances for your home but also double as elegant and beautiful home décor pieces. With five distinct variants, each scent captures the essence of Bali’s most iconic regions, such as Breezy Jimbaran, Foresty Bedugul, Magnetic Canggu, Serene Ubud, and Tranquil Kintamani. The range of products instantly makes any room you walk into warm, inviting – evoking memories of Bali.

@umhaliving

umahliving.com