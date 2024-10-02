On 11 October 2024, Merusaka Nusa Dua proudly presents the 2nd edition of Wastra Wonderland from 12 PM-9PM, coinciding with Batik Day on 2 October. This event aims to explore Indonesia’s heritage through fashion, food, and cultural experiences, celebrating and supporting our local designers and small enterprises.

“Wastra” is defined by traditional Indonesian textiles or fabrics, usually used in ceremonial attire or as decorative items, mainly associated with cultural significance, intricate patterns and handweaving techniques. This year, Wastra Wonderland is set to take place in the beautiful beachfront, Merusaka Nusa Dua: the perfect ocean view backdrop to immerse participants in a range of entertainment and activities, like the Balinese dancing opening act.

Wastra Wonderland is supported by KCBI, Wardah, The Nusa Dua, Hatten Wine, Singaraja Beer, VIBE, Cipta Nadi, Bali Jaya Utama, Ipong Design, Arkha, Suka Pandawa, Lumiga, 87.8 Hard Rock FM Bali, NOW! Bali Magazine, Warta Global Bali, Viral Bali, Indonesia Expat, Bali Buddies, and Antara Media. With their generous support, a colorful commemoration of Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage looks to be shaping up, that fosters connections and reverence for traditional wastra, arts and crafts.

Event visitors on the occasion will adventure through various traditional food stalls presented by the culinary team, as well as locally produced traditional clothing and accessories. Domestic producers and artists will demonstrate the live tenun weaving and batik canting processes, the latter wherein guests will have the chance to try their hand at doing so with artists’ assistance on canvas bags. Through which, upon returning home, they can share and spread such traditional cultures with their loved ones.

The highlight of the event is a talk show session hosted by Ibu A.A. Sg Inten, SE, CHt., MNNLP / Byang Mangku Hipno, the Chair of KCBI Bali (Komunitas Cinta Berkain Indonesia), who will speak and provide resources. Her goal is to encourage the notion of adopting and preserving traditional woven clothing and WASTRA Nusantara as part of one’s everyday life to attendees and the wider community.

Local fashion designers at Wastra Wonderland will present a fashion show that stylishly displays the appeal of Indonesia’s wastra, as part of their dedication to draw focus onto their collections’ beautiful remarkability. Enlivening up the event are live music and fire dancers – which attendees can immortalize unforgettable memories of at a 360-degree video booth – along with a consultable tarot reader.

As concluded by Ian Cameron, General Manager of Merusaka Nusa Dua, Merusaka Nusa Dua intends to use the Wastra Wonderland event to spark the audience’s evaluative interest in the beauty of Indonesian fabrics and traditional woven textiles like Batik.

For more information, contact +62 851-7990-2714 or email fbreservation.merusaka@meruhotels.com . Get the F&B credit for only IDR 150,000 net, which can be redeemed for a selection of food and beverages, plus enjoy one complimentary experience between the 360° video booth or tarot reading.

