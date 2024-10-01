NOW! Bali is proud to present the latest addition to their annual publication series, TIMELESS Bali . Published in August 2024, TIMELESS Bali Volume 4 presents a rich collection of in-depth stories on the elements of Bali that are considered ‘timeless’, sharing insight into the island’s history, culture, society and destinations.

The series debuted in 2021, envisioned as a publication for the appreciation of Balinese culture and heritage. The content has been curated to foster a deeper understanding of Bali’s many unique aspects. Well-researched articles and vibrant imagery bringing readers closer to the things they see and experience on the island.

As a series, it has become a wealth of knowledge and a reference to Bali, with editions becoming collectibles for avid readers. TIMELESS Bali Volume 4 adds to this special library with a whole new set of intriguing stories written to inspire and enlighten all who love the island.

Each edition is comprised of the same Chapters covering a broad spectrum of topics and interests. This includes the following Chapters: History, Perspectives (insightful opinion pieces commenting on the state of Bali), Made in Bali (featuring local artisanship and craft), Island Explorations (destination guides that provide historical and cultural context), Cultural Observer (in-depth, long-form pieces explaining a chosen topic on Balinese culture and society) and other stories on myths, legends, temples and classical Balinese scenes. The publication is written to be approachable and digestible by readers of all backgrounds, a ‘jumping-off’ point for those who may delve deeper into the topics shared.

In this latest edition, readers will enjoy in-depth features like ‘The History of the Kecak Dance’, ‘Megibung’ and the traditions of communal eating, ‘Sexual Symbolism in Bali’, firsthand accounts of an ancient trance dance, and journey to eclectic destinations and temples on the island.

TIMELESS Bali Volume 4 is proud to have such distinguished contributors, including: Prof. Dr. I Made Bandem, Bali’s foremost authority on performing arts; Dr. Jean Couteau, historian and socio-ethnologist; Dr. Nazrina Zuryani, Senior Lecturer at Udayana University; Prinka Saraswati, textile consultant and writer; and Sake Santema, dealer of antiquities and an avid history buff.

Designed as ‘a luxury magazine filled with culture’, the TIMELESS Bali series is a great addition to any home, villa or even hotels, something to add to personal libraries or as a meaningful gift.

Purchase a copy of TIMELESS Bali Volume 4, or any other volume in this series, by contacting NOW! Bali directly or filling in the Order Form below: nowbali@phoenix.co.id | +62 811-380-850 (WA)