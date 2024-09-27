The latest addition to Bali’s vibrant culinary scene, Babaghanoush, presents an eclectic mixture of Middle Eastern cuisine with domestic market produce. As the newest international venture of renowned MasterChef judge and restaurateur Bjorn Shen, succeeding Artichoke in Singapore and Nep! in Penang, Babaghanoush is set to open its doors in the island’s center.

Choosing to set up shop in Bali came to pass after Artichoke’s 14-year run of success along with numerous consultations with Biko Group in Jakarta and Treasure Bay in Bintan. In Chef Shen’s eyes, Indonesia and its inhabitants are encouraging and open to fresh concepts, in addition to having a storied agricultural legacy with an unmediated link to local producers, fishermen, farmers, and varied clientele.

The core of Babaghanoush’s menu core is built on Middle Eastern cooking practices, to make house made bread, local seafood, local market fruit and vegetables. Chef Bjorn expertly melds said traditional culinary sensibilities with the herbs and spices of Bali to prepare extraordinary dishes as part of his vision to join Bali and Beirut together, like barbecued oysters with an Egyptian garlic taklea, or native tabbouleh salad with kedondong fruit and kemangi.

Exemplifying the chef’s trademark relaxed and easygoing dining philosophy, the Babaghanoush name itself is another fun tip of the hat to Artichoke as it comes after it alphabetically. Moreover, Chef Shen explains how it ties in-depth into Middle Eastern culture: “Babaghanoush is a grilled aubergine dish, a staple that can be found across the Middle East, much like the beloved hummus. The name is reflected in our menu, laid out on our logo, and has a certain charm. We are excited to bring a fresh take on Middle Eastern cuisine and marry it with the diverse ingredients of Bali.”

The restaurant interior is specifically devised to have an ambient atmosphere that elicits welcoming comfort from the blistering Bali outdoors. Chef Bjorn Shen’s quirkiness and love of camping is reflected in the restful dark-colored wood log cabin design aesthetic and the artwork he created himself, where one can anticipate enjoying upscaled versions of wood fired dishes.

Babaghanoush is bound to emerge as a can’t-miss spot for enthusiastic foodies and gastronomic tourists alike thanks to its innovative menu, hospitable service, and chic ambiance. For more information, visit their Instagram .