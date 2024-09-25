Inspired by the vibrant colours of summer, AANOUKIS Swimwear’s latest S24 Summer Glow Collection is the epitome of elegant tropical fashion. Comfortable and chic, the brand presents looks made for Bali, perfect for sunny days and warm evenings by the sea.

Already an established name in Bali’s fashion industry AANOUKIS Swimwear was created in 2015 by Alexandra Adamiak. The French founder envisioned a swimwear that embodied a feminine elegance: merging her dual passions for Bali’s tropical allure and the sophistication of European luxury summer destinations to create elegant swimwear suited to life on this island.

Named after Anoukis, the Egyptian goddess and daughter of the sun god, Ra, AANOUKIS Swimwear’s vision is to empower women all over the world to radiate elegance, femininity, and confidence like a goddess through luxurious and high-quality swimwear. This is certainly evident at the brand’s striking concept store in Seminyak, AANOUKIS: The Temple of Elegance.

Now, the brand has expanded its vision beyond swimwear, including sophisticated resort wear perfect for Bali’s premium lifestyle destinations, with stunning pieces for both women and men.

S24 SUMMER GLOW by AANOUKIS Swimwear

This latest release is a collection inspired by the chic elegance of St-Tropez and the exotic allure of Bali. It is designed to portray subtlety, elegance and soft confidence that speaks through each piece, consisting of both women’s and men’s resort and swimwear.

When it comes to colour, Summer is the inspiration, with a gradation of hues that transition from glimmering ocean to sunset sky, soft sun and foaming waves hitting the golden sands. Founder and designer, Alexandra Adamiak, used specially-printed fabric to achieve the desired tones.

Five gradations of colours are highlighted in this collection: Summer Breeze, Summer Glow, Summer Aura, Degradé Blue, and Degradé Turquoise. These colours shine and blend in various pieces of the collection, including dresses, tops, shorts, pants, skirts, one-piece swimsuits and bikinis.

“Every piece is designed to brighten your wardrobe and uplift your mood. All the looks and styles are both comfortable and chic, perfect for all of your sunny days and warm evenings,” shares Alexandra on her inspiration for these versatile new looks.

Just like former AANOUKIS signature masterpieces, this collection also shows up with the use of whimsical accessories, intricate fabric techniques, and unique detailing. From summer-inspired embroideries, manual-made plissé details, and smocked textures are used for resort wear and swimwear pieces. All are handmade by AANOUKIS local artisans and craftswomen.

The collection uses sustainable and high-quality materials, such as Italian linen, Vita by Carvico nylon-elastane fabric for selected swimwear pieces and cosy Terry Cotton Fabric for some resort wear pieces. All of these attention to detail are combined together to form a very lively collection to wear that is irresistible.

S24 SUMMER GLOW, as well as other collections, can be purchased online through their website, — aanoukisswimwear.com — or browse through the beautiful flagship store in Petitenget, Seminyak.

Stockists and partners can be found in premium destinations in Bali, including The Legian Bali, Seminyak; Finns Beach Club, Canggu; and a pop-up at Sundara Beach Club. The brand can also be found internationally in selected venues in St. Tropez, Ibiza, Mauritius Island, Dubai and more.

AANOUKIS Concept Store

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 7a, Seminyak

@aanoukisswimwear | +62 812 3892 8832

aanoukisswimwear.com