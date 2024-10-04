A real craft gin, made here in Bali, bursting with flavours that represent the islands of Indonesia and its storied past. Yes, East Indies Gin has taken Indonesia’s drinks industry by storm, found on top shelves of celebrated cocktail bars keen to showcase a premium spirit that celebrates the archipelago.

The evocative name, East Indies Gin, is inspired by the nostalgia of Indonesia’s rich spice history. To the ancient Greeks, the world beyond the Indus River basin in India was a mystery, ‘East of the Indus’, which birthed the term the ‘East Indies’. These lands were known to be the source of highly coveted spices like mace, nutmeg and clove, only to be found on the Maluku Islands of Indonesia. The reputation grew further with the travels of Marco Polo who wrote of the archipelago endowed with precious spices. Spice Islands Distilling Co. pays homage to such histories of voyage and discovery by presenting uniquely Indonesian botanicals as the central flavours to their craft gin creations.

The first to be launched was the East Indies Archipelago Dry Gin in 2021, infusing kecombrang (torch finger flower) and andaliman (batak pepper) as their botanicals. In 2023, the distilling company released yet another exotic variety, the East Indies Bali Pomelo Pink Gin, featuring the king of citrus, the Bali pomelo, distilled with fresh Bedugul strawberries. Most recently, in ultimate tribute to the real spice islands, 2024 welcomed East Indies Banda Fine Spiced Negroni Gin, with mace and nutmeg at its heart. Blended smoothly with classic gin ingredients, it presents a slightly sweet and aromatic spice profile. The aroma showcases a delightful mix of warm spice and peppery zest, complemented by citrus notes.

East Indies is distilled in Bali, at the Spice Islands Distillery located on Keramas Beach, Bali. This is ‘authentically distilled gin’ using a handmade 550L copper still nicknamed ‘Gede’, made in Germany by the renowned still-company, Carl. High quality Macedonian Juniper is imported for production, macerated alongside the different exotic Indonesian botanicals used for each respective gin variety. As this spirit is heated, the alcohol evaporates and gently vapour-infuses the delicate botanicals, releasing oils and flavours into the liquid. It’s a slow process allowing for the flavours to really seep through.

Thus, the process of making East Indies Gin has been a labour of love; one that draws on the mastery of artisanal gin to create a balance between perfect concentration of flavours and smoothness of spirit.

East Indies Gin is available at top restaurants and bars across Bali and Jakarta, as well as retailers, sold as bottles of 700ml. Also available directly from Spice Islands Distilling Co.

@eastindiesgin | eastindiesgin.com