Moores Rowland Indonesia, a business advisory and consultancy, provides essential services that include auditing and accounting, to tax, legal and even human rights. Here, Ms. Mei Nie Tan, a Partner, Accounting and Outsourcing, shares her expert outlook for tourism and business growth in Indonesia, and indeed how Moores Rowland Bali can support businesses in the industry.

Let us know a bit about yourself and your professional experience:

It’s been 24 great years with Moores Rowland Indonesia since I joined in August of 2000. Before joining Moores Rowland, I was with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the tax services department.

Then and now I specialise in individual taxes for Indonesians and expatriates, and corporate tax compliance for companies in a wide range of industries. My expertise also includes outsourcing payroll management, reviewing and assessing corporate backlog tax issues, making appropriate recommendations and advising on tax savings and taxation impact.

What does 2025 hold for Moores Rowland Indonesia and tourism in Indonesia?

The Indonesian government aims to achieve between 5.1 percent and 5.5 percent of economic growth in 2025 by focusing on sustainable inflation, digitalisation, and climate change initiatives through green economy and energy policies. This will put us ahead or at least at par with our competitors, as we already have the professional services and connections to support those initiatives.

We also have the knowledge and relationships to support increasing interest by global investors in the future development of the country’s tourism sector. Our office in Bali offers a range of services tailored to the unique needs of hotel and tourism clients. For businesses looking to enter or expand in Bali, we provide market research, feasibility studies, and strategic planning to ensure successful market penetration. Our legal department specialises in company establishment, and obtaining relevant permits and licenses to ensure our hotel management clients operate trouble free.

We also assist in business structuring, mergers and acquisitions, and investment strategies. This includes due diligence and financial modelling, which are critical for growth and expansion in the competitive Bali market. Moores Rowland Bali’s services ensure that hotel and tourism businesses comply with local regulations, including employment laws, and environmental regulations. Our outsourcing services are designed to help hotel and tourism businesses in Bali optimise their operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance their financial growth.

Attention to corporate business practices are now a major trend in tourism as hotel guests become more aware of the need for sustainability, and especially the need to be in compliance with environmental regulations. Moores Rowland in Bali will continue to play an even more active role in helping clients navigate these issues by providing insights and recommendations on sustainability strategies to enhance their social and environmental impact, and compliance with international sustainability standards.

We are taking the initiative in transforming our business operations with the help of AI and IT digitalisation, which is reshaping our businesses approach and bringing efficiencies, agility and customer-centric ideas. All of which makes for an exciting journey in 2025 and the years ahead.

What are some of the trends in the country that are material to Moores Rowland Indonesia in Jakarta and Bali?

Because of its location, pro-business government, and geopolitical stance as a bridge between major powers, there is a growing trend In Indonesia toward regional/cross border business activity. Multinational companies are looking for intelligent solutions from firms such as Moores Rowland in Bali with professional services and connections in other countries to guide them through the complexities of regional integration, expand into new markets and optimise their operations. This sometimes includes helping companies understand the cultural and regulatory differences across the region and to develop strategies to address these challenges. And as I mentioned, our connections in the tourism sector, which is trending up, put us in good stead in providing support services for the sector.

One of my favorite quotes by Sun Tzu is, “Opportunities multiply as they are seized.” Indonesia is a land of opportunities!

