Amber Lombok Beach Resort on Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, is an idyllic beach hideaway just 40 minutes away from Lombok Airport where guests can relax and unwind. Offering serene vibes and scenic views of the ocean, pool or garden – this beachfront resort with 65 spacious accommodations in one of the Indonesian archipelago’s jewels, is all about laid-back secluded bliss.

The exotic paradise escape boasts a glittering coastline and an assortment of family-friendly activities ranging from cultural immersions, beach and water sports like snorkeling and diving spots, exhilarating excursions, as well as unforgettable dining at Bayside Restaurant & Bar and rejuvenating spa rituals and fitness at Mukti Wellness. Choose from a wide variety, all filled with genuine charm and warmth.

Complimentary Cultural Immersion

Traditional ‘Nyesek’

Weaving cloth or “nyesek” is an authentic tradition of Sasak culture that is still done manually by hand and with simple tools to this day. Guests are invited to experience an authentic weaving workshop and to meet the local artisans, every Thursday afternoon at the Bayside Restaurant and Bar.

Beachside Water Buffalo Herds

Local farmers take their water buffaloes for a walk on the white sandy shores during sunset on Torok Beach. Take part in this incredible experience and photograph the moment as mementos of the trip, available every Saturday afternoon.

Beach Fun

Sunset Cabana Picnic

Spend a romantic evening watching the sunset in an exclusive cabana, as part of a premium service available upon request. Embrace the beautiful beach ambiance with bites and choice of cocktails or wine.

Bonfire by the Beach

Spend a relaxing late Sunday afternoon by the sea on comfy beach beanbags, and watch the sun go down by the warm glow of a bonfire.

Beach Volleyball

Available every day on the beach, train, play and have immense fun in the sun by the seaside at the volleyball area.

Baby Turtle Release

Witness the pure wonder of turtle nesting and hatching on the beach, and even participate in releasing the adorable baby turtles during the resort’s regular coastal conservation programs. While complimentary for guests, this is only available on scheduled dates.

Water Sports and Excursions

Surf Lessons

Ride the waves with surf trips and lessons for complete beginners up to intermediate level surfers. Select from private lessons, surf camp packages, and surf trips around the island of Lombok.

Scuba Diving

The open water scuba diving course in Lombok’s picturesque dive sites is suitable for all levels of divers, from complete beginners to the most adventurous.

Fishing Trip

Enjoy superb big game fishing with experienced crew. This fun fishing trip uses a traditional outrigger boat, accompanied by professional boatman, crew, fishing equipment, and fish bait.

Tete Batu

Experience a guided hike in Tetebatu rice fields, waterfalls, and a monkey forest. Throughout the journey, amidst the landscapes of Mount Rinjani, the guide will share insights about local flora, plants, rice, fruits, and vegetables.

Pink Beach

Take a moment to soak in the panoramas of turquoise seas, green rolling hills, blue skies, and fascinating pink sand. Photograph the magnificent surroundings, take a dip in the waters and uncover the marine beauty offered.

All are premium services, available daily upon request.

“Elegant simplicity with refined dining and thoughtful social spaces – this is the concept our passionate team work towards every day,” says Theo Dandine, Amber Lombok Beach Resort owner, “Everything at the resort is geared towards enjoyment with a wide array of cultural and beach activities that make guests feel a part of the island community.”

Whether it’s weaving traditional cloth, taking pictures with a buffalo herd on the beach, or touring the island’s scenic spots, Amber Lombok Beach Resort is the ultimate stylish beachfront resort that offers opportunities for all guests that seek for a perfect getaway and to experience the region’s local culture.

Embark on your dream vacation with sun, sand, and surf