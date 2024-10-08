Aryaduta Bali Hotel announces the addition of the new Deluxe Family Room, designed to provide comfort and fun for family vacations in Bali. This spacious 50m2 room, ideal for 2 adults and 2 children, promises to create memorable experiences for both parents and kids alike.

At Aryaduta Bali, the essence of Indonesian hospitality is embodied in every element of its services, driving their pledge to ensure that guests feel at home. This, illustrated in the Deluxe Family Room, is all while celebrating Indonesia’s cultural heritage across the entire exceptional series of hotels and resorts.

The new Deluxe Family Room, ideal for four people, features a room overlooking the island, one king-size bed or twin beds plus one bunk bed to accommodate 2 adults and 2 children. The room also boasts a large bathroom with a bathtub, a shower, and plenty of storage space.

Room amenities include complimentary mineral water (4 bottles), sarongs for 4 persons, a coffee and tea setup for 4, kids’ board games, kids’ toiletries including bathtub ducks, kids’ yukatas, and an evening service with pralines and kids’ storytelling. Every inch of this Deluxe Family Room is designed with all guests’ needs and desires in mind, allowing families to be close and intimate.

“We are excited to offer this new room type, perfect for families looking to enjoy the beauty and culture of Bali together. Additionally, we are excited about our upcoming projects that will soon provide a kids club and various recreation activities, further enhancing our offerings for families…. Our goal is to ensure that every member of the family feels at home and has a delightful experience during their stay with us.” said RM Rendy Prapanca – General Manager at Aryaduta Bali.

Aryaduta Bali’s special “Family Fun Escape” package includes a 1-night stay in a Deluxe Family Room, coming complete with breakfast and dinner for 2 adults and 2 kids, as well as 1 hour of free flow alcoholic drinks for adults at the Rooftop Pool & Bar, and 1 hour of free-flow non-alcoholic drinks for 2 kids at the same venue.

For more information and reservation: +62 811-3960-8623 | info.bali@aryaduta.com

Aryaduta Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza Lingkungan Segara, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung 80361

@aryaduta.bali

aryaduta.com/bali