KO Restaurant: Spice Up Your Seoul with Chef Ji Seung-Geun & Chef Maeng Min-Ho’s Chef’s Table

KO Japanese Restaurant at InterContinental Bali Resort will spotlight two renowned Korean chefs in a premier dining event. These kitchen virtuosos will raise the bar at KO on 18 and 19 October 2024 with Japanese and Korean zests in leading Chef’s Table dinners.

Out of the two chefs in question, Chef Ji Seung-Geun is known as a Chef de Partie at Asia Live Restaurant, InterContinental Seoul COEX. On the other hand, Chef Maeng Min-Ho is famed for being a Chef de Partie at Grand Kitchen Restaurant, and 1st Place Winner of the 2022 Chef Festa (Korean Cuisine) from Grand InterContinental Seoul.

KO is well-known for being a prime spot for where dining cultures collide, namely the panache of Korea with the refinement of Japan. In turn, this chef’s collaboration over two private dinners will cement the reputation of the restaurant for extraordinary innovation and creative artistry.

From the initial beverages to the last meal, each course will be personally presented by Chef Ji and Chef Maeng, giving dining guests a special look into what inspired each asset of every dish. The intimacy and interactivity of this dining session display the art of it through the stories and sensations of each plate and flavour.

Limited spots are available for guests to partake in a ritzy opportunity for personalized fine dining, priced at IDR 1,495,000++ per person for 7 courses. From 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM, “Spice Up Your Seoul” at KO’s Chef’s Table is set to be a celebratory testament to collaborative diversity in culinary cultures.

To reserve your table, email dine@icbali.com , call +62 361 701888 or contact via WhatsApp at +62811 3820 8768.

KO Japanese Restaurant

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jalan Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

@intercontinentalbaliresort

bali.intercontinental.com