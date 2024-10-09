KO Restaurant: Spice Up Your Seoul with Chef Ji Seung-Geun & Chef Maeng Min-Ho’s Chef’s Table

KO Japanese Restaurant at InterContinental Bali Resort will host an exclusive culinary experience, featuring two of Korea’s most acclaimed chefs. These culinary masters will lead Chef’s Table dinners on 18 and 19 October 2024, elevating KO’s dining experience with a captivating fusion of Japanese and Korean flavors. 

Out of the two chefs in question, Chef Ji Seung-Geun is known as a Chef de Partie at Asia Live Restaurant, InterContinental Seoul COEX. On the other hand, Chef Maeng Min-Ho is famed for being a Chef de Partie at Grand Kitchen Restaurant, and 1st Place Winner of the 2022 Chef Festa (Korean Cuisine) from Grand InterContinental Seoul.

Renowned for its exceptional Japanese cuisine, KO Japanese Restaurant is taking a bold step forward with this collaboration. The two private dinners will showcase the artistry and innovation that define KO, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for cross-cultural dining, where sophisticated Japanese techniques meet Korean flair.

From the initial beverages to the last meal, each course will be personally presented by Chef Ji and Chef Maeng, giving dining guests a special look into what inspired each asset of every dish. The intimacy and interactivity of this dining session display the art of it through the stories and sensations of each plate and flavour.

Spaces are limited, offering an exclusive chance for guests to indulge in a refined dining experience with a personal touch. Priced at IDR 1,495,000++ per person for a 7-course dinner, from 6.30 PM - 10.30 PM, "Spice Up Your Seoul" at KO’s Chef’s Table is set to be a celebration of culinary creativity and cross-cultural collaboration.

To reserve your table, email dine@icbali.com, call +62 361 701888 or contact via WhatsApp at +62811 3820 8768.

KO Japanese Restaurant
InterContinental Bali Resort
Jalan Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran
@intercontinentalbaliresort
bali.intercontinental.com

